No matter your vote, politics aren’t changing

By The Editorial Board

If you’re the type of person who despises both Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump enough to either not vote or waste your ballot on Gary Johnson, please consider that whether you get involved or not, the system as it has functioned for the last decade won’t change anytime soon.

For starters, Republicans rule Congress with an iron fist. This current iteration, with 247 of them in the House and 54 seats in the Senate, has the largest Republican majority since 1930. Not only does this explain the innumerable amounts of gridlocking in Washington, it gives context to President Obama’s challenges with implementing change from the beginning of his tenure.

Last year, the president spoke about this situation at a Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee hosted by Disney chairman Alan Horn. “Their willingness to say ‘no’ to everything has actually led to an increase in cynicism and discouragement among the people who were counting on us to fight for them,” Obama said about Republicans. Since 2007, Obama said, the party’s congressional members have filibustered nearly 500 pieces of legislation that would have aided middle-class progress in America.

If Hillary Clinton becomes the next president, the problem is only going to continue. Paul Ryan and Mitch McConnell currently lead the House and Senate, respectively, which will give their right wing agenda more legs to stand on for the next few years. As a result, the new President Clinton would simply have to pick up Obama’s pieces and keep fighting for middle-class rights in the middle of a system that’s already against her ideologies.

If Donald Trump becomes our president, he would essentially face similar issues since many Republicans have declined from supporting his idiotic ideas for the nation. Among the most vocal of this subculture includes Ted Cruz, who infamously declared for his own party to “vote [their] conscience” and not vote for Trump. It is worthy to note, however, Cruz eventually came kicking and screaming to “endorse” President Trump. Politics.

Jeb Bush, who failed at his chance of being the party’s nominee, said Trump had not demonstrated an appropriate “strength of character,” “a respect for the Constitution” or “consistency” in his so-called conservatism.

The biggest mic drop against the Don-Don was when South Carolina senator Lindsey Graham made a tweet in May when Trump was chosen to be the Republican presidential candidate. Early that month, Graham tweeted: “If we nominate Trump, we will get destroyed and we will deserve it.”

On the Republican side, we already know Ted Cruz is plotting to be the 46th president. After unsuccessfully going for the chair in 2000 and 2016, it’s highly unlikely John Kasich would go again, even though several of us would love for his brand of conservatism to permeate Congress.

As far as Democrats are concerned, their recent national convention proves that they’re willing to orchestrate certain members and knock them out of the running (specifically Bernie Sanders) just to puppeteer a supreme leader of their liking. As we’ve seen for the past eight years, this party knows how to get elected, and whoever new comes along to be the 46th president will likely come at odds with a more experienced Democrat.

There’s too much at stake, right now and in our future, to not face the obvious and realize how systemically stubborn our Congress really is. If anything, you should vote for the next Supreme Court justice nominee.

Featured Illustration: Samuel Wiggins