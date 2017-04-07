North Texas announces partnership with Learfield to outsource all multimedia rights

For the first time in school history, UNT will outsource its comprehensive multimedia rights.

Wren Baker, UNT vice president and director of athletics announced in a press release Friday the university will partner with Learfield for the next 10 years. North Texas is the ninth collegiate property in Texas to be represented by Learfield.

The partnership is effective immediately.

“We are excited to partner with Learfield,” Baker said in the release. “Greg Brown and his team are industry leaders. This partnership begins immediately and will generate in excess of $5 million in new revenue over a 10-year period. Our relationship with Learfield will also open up many other opportunities to incorporate new elements and technologies into our game-day experience.”

The university and Learfield will form and staff a new “Mean Green Sport Properties” team that will be dedicated to the university and manage all aspects of rights agreements that includes signage, digital, corporate sponsorships, television and radio play-by-play and coaches’ shows, according to the release.

Learfield named Joe Domingos as general manager to lead Mean Green Sport Properties. Domngos has nearly 25 years of sales, sports marketing and sponsorships experience and most recently worked with the University of Louisiana Monroe.

Learfield has been an industry leader in collegiate athletics for more than four decades. CEO Greg Brown said that the university was a natural fit for the company, whose office is located just 30 miles away in Plano. Learfield is also partnered with the University of Missouri and the University of Memphis, two of Baker’s former schools.

“We look forward to the opportunity to work with [Baker] again,” Brown said in the release. “We will engage sponsors with innovative concepts…to maximize the potential of UNT athletics over the next decade.”

Featured image: Wren Baker is the University of North Texas’s athletic director. Baker transferred as athletic director from the University of Missouri. File