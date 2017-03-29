North Texas athletics receives $665,709 payment from NCAA

The University of North Texas will receive a one-time payment of $665,709 from the NCAA as a part of an initiative that was approved by the NCAA Board of Governors and Division-I board of directors last year.

The payment is based on the 2013-2014 number of scholarships reported to the NCAA. Schools receive credit for one scholarship for every set of partial awards that add up to the equivalent of a full scholarship. The NCAA will be paying out $200 million in total to Division-I schools. The schools with larger athletic programs will get a larger slice of the pie.

Ohio State University will receive the most at more than $1.3 million while Davidson College will receive the least at just a hair over $165,000.

North Texas received the 12th largest payment in Conference-USA while the University of Tulsa, which has since jumped to the American Athletic Conference, received the largest pay out at just over $802,294.

The money must be used to benefit athlete academic and welfare initiatives according the NCAA. The university must submit a plan to the NCAA on how it plans to spend the money before it can be used.