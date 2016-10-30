North Texas cross country finishes 4th and 6th at C-USA championships
The Mean Green cross country teams competed in the Conference USA championships on Saturday. The men’s team finished fourth and the women’s finished sixth.
Sophomore Susannah Lynch led the charge for the women’s team, and finished in fourth place with a time of 17:19.0. Junior Christina Moralez came in 19th with a time of 18:02.2, and was named to the all-conference third team.
Senior James Coleman paced North Texas men with a time of 25:09 – good enough for 16th place. Freshman Florian Lussy came in 18th with a personal best time of 25:19.1 and junior Mike Lowe was right behind in 19th place at 25:25.8.
Redshirt freshman Alex Cleveland fell one place short of finishing all-conference in 22nd place with a time of 25:34.6. Junior Zack Kirkland was the final scorer for the Mean Green in 30th at 25:55.7.
Coleman and Lowe picked up their third all-conference honor for finishing in the top-21. Lussy earned his first all-conference award after finishing in 18th place.
Next up: The Mean Green will run in the NCAA South Central regionals Friday, Nov. 11 hosted by the University of Arkansas.
About author
You might also like
Play-by-play man makes impact on athletics
Jordan Ottaway / Contributing Writer The words “Touchdown Mean Green!” can often be heard on 88.1 KNTU-FM every Saturday during the Mean Green football season, and the man behind the
Head coaches influence high school recruits the most
Ehsad Azad / Staff Writer In a world of college recruiting where the reputation of a school and the chance to start a professional career often take center stage, many
Men’s basketball transfer Keith Frazier arrested early Friday morning
Reece Waddell | Senior Staff Writer @ReeceWaddell15 Update: Tuesday, March 7 – 3:44 pm Denton police spokesman Orlando Hinojosa said Frazier was detained at 2:48 a.m. on March 4th when an officer discovered he had
0 Comments
No Comments Yet!
You can be first to comment this post!