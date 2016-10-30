North Texas cross country finishes 4th and 6th at C-USA championships

The Mean Green cross country teams competed in the Conference USA championships on Saturday. The men’s team finished fourth and the women’s finished sixth.

Sophomore Susannah Lynch led the charge for the women’s team, and finished in fourth place with a time of 17:19.0. Junior Christina Moralez came in 19th with a time of 18:02.2, and was named to the all-conference third team.

Senior James Coleman paced North Texas men with a time of 25:09 – good enough for 16th place. Freshman Florian Lussy came in 18th with a personal best time of 25:19.1 and junior Mike Lowe was right behind in 19th place at 25:25.8.

Redshirt freshman Alex Cleveland fell one place short of finishing all-conference in 22nd place with a time of 25:34.6. Junior Zack Kirkland was the final scorer for the Mean Green in 30th at 25:55.7.

Coleman and Lowe picked up their third all-conference honor for finishing in the top-21. Lussy earned his first all-conference award after finishing in 18th place.

Next up: The Mean Green will run in the NCAA South Central regionals Friday, Nov. 11 hosted by the University of Arkansas.