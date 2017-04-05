North Texas Daily staff recognized for excellence at Texas Intercollegiate Press Association conference

Editors, reporters and photographers of North Texas Daily were recognized for journalistic excellence at the annual Texas Intercollegiate Press Association awards ceremony Saturday.

Journalism, public relations and broadcast students representing dozens of community colleges and universities across Texas gathered in Dallas for a three-day conference of intense on-site competitions and workshops conducted by media professionals.

In the on-site contests:

North Texas Daily photographer Jake King received a first-place award for feature photography. King and photographer Tomas Gonzalez received a third-place award in the two-person photo essay.

Olivia Martinez received a second-place award or radio announcing in Spanish and an honorable mention in Spanish TV announcing. Bianca Mujica won third-place honors in Spanish news writing.

Assistant editor Linda Kessler received a second-place award in copy editing. Clay Massey came in second in the English radio announcing contest. Editor-in-chief Hannah Lauritzen received a third-place award for magazine design and an honorable mention in newspaper design.

Receiving honorable mentions also were Features editor Kayleigh Bywater in feature writing and news editor Adalberto Toledo in print news writing.

In the annual statewide competition for Division 2 newspapers:

Sports editor Reece Waddell took second place in the best sports column and sports news story categories.

Features editor Kayleigh Bywater received a second place award for best feature story. Tiffany Ditto won third place in the best news feature category.

Lauritzen and former editor Nicholas Friedman took third place honors in the Page One design category.

Established in 1909, TIPA is the oldest collegiate press association in the nation, according to TIPA officials.