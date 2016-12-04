North Texas football accepts Zaxby’s Heart of Dallas Bowl bid

For the first time since 2014 — and only the second time in the past 10 years — North Texas is going bowling.

The Mean Green will have a rematch with Army after defeating the Black Knights in New York on Oct. 22 by a score of 35-18. This time the two teams will meet in the Zaxby’s Heart of Dallas Bowl at 11 a.m. on Dec. 27 at the Cotton Bowl in Fair Park.

North Texas’ last trip to a bowl game was also the Heart of Dallas, when Mean Green defeated the University of Las Vegas 36-14. It is only the ninth bowl game in UNT history.

“It’s huge,” head coach Seth Littrell said in a teleconference Sunday night. “I think this will be a great opportunity. It brings a lot of energy and excitement around your program.”

North Texas did not reach the six wins required for an automatic bowl invitation, but the Mean Green’s academic progress rate that was scored under former head coach Dan McCarney and former athletic director Rick Villareal was good enough to push them into a bowl game. Their score of 984 was 10th in the country and second to only Army among 5-7 teams.

North Texas pulled off the second-best turnaround in college football after going just 1-11 last season and finished 2016 with an overall mark of 5-7. For first-year athletic director Wren Baker, the bowl berth will only make his job easier.

“All of the credit is due to our coaches and our players, but it does make our jobs as administrators easier,” Baker said. “When you see the process, it makes it easier to sell tickets. We need to fill up the Cotton Bowl. This is a special time.”

The Mean Green now have a little over three weeks to prepare for their tilt with the Black Knights.

And Baker has a message for all the UNT faithful.

“We need our students to rally around us,” Baker said. “[They] have every reason in the world to show up.”

Featured Image: Junior offensive lineman T.J. Henson celebrates with junior Turner Smiley after Smiley scored a touchdown against Southern Miss. Colin Mitchell