North Texas football downs Marshall, improves to 3-3

They went blow-for-blow but North Texas football eventually downed Marshall University 38-21 on Saturday night.

After senior punter Eric Keena picked up a first down on an 18-yard fake punt in the third quarter, the tide began to turn in the Mean Green’s (3-3, 2-1) favor. The play gave North Texas a fresh set of downs and momentum, as junior running back Jeffrey Wilson capped the drive, and a career day, with a 72-yard go-ahead touchdown run. He finished with 26 carries for 188 yards and two touchdowns.

The Mean Green looked poised from the beginning, and led a picture-perfect opening drive. North Texas went 75 yards over 11 plays, and topped it off with another rushing touchdown by Wilson.

But freshman quarterback Mason Fine put the ball on the turf after a stop by the Mean Green defense, and the Thundering Herd (1-4, 0-1) made them pay. After a defensive penalty gave Marshall a re-do on third and goal, sophomore quarterback Chase Litton made a read and held onto the ball to tie the game at seven.

Fine evidently liked what he saw from Litton, as he mirrored him on North Texas’ next drive to put them up 14-7 with his first career rushing touchdown.

Marshall had a chance to get points at the end of the first half, but two 40-plus yard missed field-goals by junior kicker Amoreto Curraj made it 14-7 North Texas at the half.

The Thundering Herd answered the bell immediately after intermission as sophomore running back Keion Davis took off 99-yards to the house with the second half opening kick to tie the game at 14.

Shortly after, Keena’s fake punt brought the crowd at Apogee Stadium to life, which shifted momentum back toward the Mean Green. Keena was flagged for a taunting penalty after being knocked out of bounds on the Marshall sideline, but it did not faze North Texas.

Later in the drive, Fine went over the middle on third down to freshman wide reciever Tyler Wilson, who caught the ball in the back of the end zone to give the Mean Green a 21-14 lead. The reception was Wilson’s first touchdown catch of his career.

Despite Marshall countering with a touchdown of its own a few minutes later, North Texas continued to find an answer, as Jeffrey took off for his second 70-plus yard touchdown of the year to put the Mean Green up for good at 28-21. North Texas added a late field goal and returned an interception late in the fourth quarter to seal the win.

Featured Image: North Texas junior running back Jeffery Wilson (26) runs toward the endzone. Wilson had two touchdowns against Marshall. Colin Mitchell