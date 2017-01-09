North Texas football parts ways with assistant coach Tommy Perry
North Texas football parted ways with running backs coach/special teams coordinator Tommy Perry, head coach Seth Littrell confirmed in a statement Monday night.
“We have made the decision to make a change on our staff at the special teams coordinator and running backs coach position,” Littrell said. “We would like to thank Tommy Perry for his work this past season and all he has done for this program and wish him well moving forward. At this time, however, we felt it was in the best interest of our program to move in another direction.”
Perry was with the program for three seasons, and joined the Mean Green after four years with the University of South Alabama. Perry helped reform North Texas’ special teams unit and coached standouts in junior kicker Trevor Moore, who currently holds the school record for the most consecutive PATs made. Senior punter Eric Keena was first team all-conference in 2016.
Under Perry’s watch North Texas also developed junior running back Jeffrey Wilson, who has amassed 1,909 rushing yards, good for 12th-all time in UNT history.
