North Texas football releases 2017 schedule

Reece Waddell | Sports Editor

The North Texas football team released its schedule for the 2017 season Thursday morning. The Mean Green will open the season with a home game against Lamar University on Saturday, Sept. 2. North Texas then hits the road for a contest with cross-town rival Southern Methodist University before traveling to take on Big 10 foe Iowa on Saturday, Sept. 16.

North Texas then returns home on Saturday, Sept. 23 for a bout with the University of Alabama at Birmingham. This will be the Blazers’ first season back in action since the university discontinued its football program in December 2014. After that it’s off to Hattiesburg to take on the University of Southern Mississippi, then back home to Apogee to square off with the University of Texas at San Antonio.

To end October, the Mean Green visit Florida Atlantic University and host Old Dominion University, two members of Conference USA East that North Texas does not see often. The Mean Green last saw the Owls in 2014 in a 31-10 victory.

In the final month of the season, North Texas draws Louisiana Tech University on the road and then returns home on Nov. 11 and Nov. 18 for games against the University of Texas at El Paso and Army West Point. Both teams got the better of the Mean Green last year. UTEP denied North Texas its sixth win of the season in the 2016 season finale and Army knocked off the Mean Green in overtime of the Zaxby’s Heart of Dallas Bowl.

North Texas finishes the 2017 campaign with a road game at Rice University. The Mean Green defeated the Owls in double overtime in 2016.

Featured image: North Texas junior kicker Trevor Moore (30) celebrates on the sideline after hitting the game tying field goal with 28 seconds left in the game against Army to force overtime in the Heart of Dallas Bowl. Colin Mitchell