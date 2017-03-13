North Texas inks Grant McCasland as next men’s basketball head coach

University of North Texas vice president and director of athletics Wren Baker introduced Grant McCasland as the new head coach of the men’s basketball program in a video released Monday afternoon.

McCasland takes over for former head coach Tony Benford, who was relived of his coaching duties upon the conclusion of the 2016 season.

Benford was at the end of his five-year contract.

McCasland joins the Mean Green after just one year at Arkansas State University. The Irving native is an 18-year coaching veteran and holds a 219-56 overall coaching record between his time as head coach at Midland College and Midwestern State University. While at Midwestern, McCasland helped the Mustangs reach back-to-back Elite Eights in Division II. During his tenure at Midland, he won a national championship.

In his first and only season at Arkansas State in 2016, McCasland led the Red Wolves to a 20-12 record and a first round exit in the Sun-Belt conference tournament.

Prior to his time with the Red Wolves, he was an assistant coach under Scott Drew at Baylor University from 2011-16. The Bears made five postseason appearances with McCasland, and went a 10-3 in those games.

McCasland earned his bachelor’s degree at Baylor, graduating in 1999, and graduated from Texas Tech University with his masters in 2001.

Featured image: Grant McCasland. Photo courtesy Arkansas State Athletics