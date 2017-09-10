North Texas Daily

The North Texas soccer team tied Indiana University 3-3 Sunday after the Hoosiers scored a late goal to force overtime.

After being down 2-1 at halftime, the Mean Green used a furious rally to take the 3-2 lead in the 75th minute. With 50 seconds left in the game, the Hoosiers scored a late equalizer on a Mykayla Brown goal to keep their hopes alive.

The Mean Green finished the game with 27 shots, 12 of which were on goal.

Freshman Logan Bruffet opened the scoring in the 31st minute with her first career goal. With the assist on the play, fellow freshman Berklee Peters moved into first place in scoring among Conference USA players. Peters finished the week with five goals and one assist.

“The offense was flowing really well today,” Peters said. “I feel we were playing really together, getting all these goals today and getting the tie.”

Down 2-1 after the first half, the Mean Green needed to make adjustments in the second to help create more opportunities down the stretch.

“We had to change our formation a little bit,” Peters said. “We had to pinch in and try to get our outsides to cross the ball into the 18 and that’s how we finished the last two goals.”

After falling behind 2-1, junior Carissa Sanders said failing to get back on defense is what allowed Indiana to break through with the first two goals.

“We got caught not shifting well as a team,” Sanders said. “We have to get back on defense better as a team.”

After responding with two goals of their own late in the game, the Mean Green defense allowed a last minute score that forced the game into overtime. Although they walked away with a tie, Sanders and the rest of the team couldn’t help but feel like an opportunity to knock off a Power Five team slip through their fingers.

“It sucked because there were only 50 seconds left in the game,” Sanders said, “I fell asleep, I should have been there and they got the corner.”

Regardless, head coach John Hedlund was proud of the way the Mean Green fought back and how the offense played.

“We were solid offensively,” Hedlund said, “Indiana doesn’t give away a lot of goals and we got three on them, so I’m very happy with that.”

Knowing how well his team played in the second half, Hedlund was happy to come away with a tie against a team that defeated No. 23 ranked SMU Friday. But that doesn’t take away the pain of coming up just short in the end.

“A tie is not a bad result,” Hedlund said, “It just hurts a little bit because there was a minute left to play and we let one get by us, but that’s just soccer.”

Next up: The Mean Green open C-USA play against Florida International Sunday, Sep. 17.

Featured Image: North Texas freshman defender Logan Bruffett kicks the ball in a game against Indiana University on Sept. 10. North Texas tied Indiana University 3-3. Sara Carpenter