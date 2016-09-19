North Texas soccer downs Rice to open C-USA play

In their first Conference USA game of the season, the Mean Green soccer team came back to win 2-1 against their rivals, Rice University.

The projected one and two teams in C-USA played a tight game, and scoring opened quickly with a converted penalty kick by the Owls (6-3-1) in the eighth minute.

North Texas (6-3-1) responded with a goal of their own just 16 minutes later when senior forward Rachel Holden scored. Her header was assisted by senior midfielder Marchelle Davis.

“Rice is our top rival and it was our first conference game,” Holden said. “We were all super motivated and going down 1-0 didn’t really affect us. It just motivated us to get the next goal.”

The Mean Green imposed themselves on the Owls, recording nine shots on goal to Rice’s two. For the majority of the match, North Texas was able to play wide and send in crosses, often a focal point for this team.

In the 47th minute, a cross from sophomore forward Taylor Torres found Holden, and she found the back of the net for what would be the game-winner.

“Our energy was good,” Holden said. “We kept the ball a little more in their third. I feel like on the opportunities we did have, we kept our composure and they just went in today.”

Defensively, the Mean Green were once again stout, allowing only two shots on goal after conceding their lone goal.

The two center backs, senior Alexsis Cable and sophomore Carissa Sanders, played all 90 minutes and were able to block and deflect several of the Owls’ shots.

“We stayed marked up, and we stayed tight,” Sanders said. “When necessary, we cleared balls and connected. Everybody was one unit.”

The team accrued four yellow cards over the course of the game, which luckily did not cost them a player.

North Texas players attributed the cards to a disgruntled referee.

“I think we were aggressive, but I also think the ref was just giving out cards,” Sanders said “I got a yellow on my first foul of the game. We played aggressively but not to the point where he had to give out all of those cards.”

Regardless of the cards, the team got the result they were looking for in Houston and kicked off conference play on the right foot.

“I was impressed with how well these girls fought,” assistant coach Daniel Dobson said. “These girls are warriors and they showed it tonight.”