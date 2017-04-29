North Texas softball drops game one to Louisiana Tech after weather delay
It was raining, it was pouring and both teams were scoring in Ruston, Louisiana on Saturday. The Mean Green were downed by Louisiana Tech University 5-3.
What initially was slated as a doubleheader was condensed into just one game as game two was re-scheduled to tomorrow due to rain. First pitch was initially scheduled for 1 p.m., but the game finally got going at 7 p.m.
Sophomore Preslee Gallaway hit the circle first for the Lady Techsters (31-18, 14-5) and went 5.0 innings allowing three runs on four hits while striking out four. Her counterpart was senior righty Stacey Underwood who also went five innings for the Mean Green, but she allowed five runs on seven hits.
But it was North Texas (24-25, 11-11) who got on the board first via the bat of senior infielder Kelli Schkade, who knocked her ninth home run of the season to put North Texas up 1-0.
Louisiana Tech answered with three runs in the second inning when junior outfielder Ali Galaz mashed a two-run homer to left before junior infielder Karlee Jensen drove home a run to make it 3-1 for the Lady Techsters in the second.
North Texas came back in the fourth with a run of its own via freshman catcher Nicole Ochotnicki, who doubled to left scoring a run. Ochotnicki finished 2-for-3 on the day with a RBI.
The game got all knotted up at three apiece when sophomore Hannah Gerecke homered to left-center, a solo shot, to tie the ball game in the fifth.
Underwood allowed two more runs, one each in the fifth and sixth to give Louisana Tech a 5-3 lead before making way for senior lefty Jessica Elder. Elder allowed no runs in an inning of work, but the Mean Green’s bats went cold.
The series will wrap up tomorrow with a doubleheader starting at 1 p.m.
