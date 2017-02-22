North Texas standout and All-Pro linebacker Zach Orr reflects on career cut short by injury

Making the rounds in the athletic center adjacent to Apogee Stadium as he has done plenty of times before, there are plenty of people to see.

A voice calls out down the hall asking if Zach is still hanging around. As a faint yes echoes through the office, another Mean Green employee emerges from the back to say hello. It is what Zach Orr does nearly every time he’s in town.

He stops by the campus that gave him a shot at his NFL dream and sees those who watched it become a reality – and the people who were just as crushed to watch it end.

“It’s just a feeling of joy when I step back on campus,” Orr said. “I have so many memories, not only from an athletic standpoint. It was the best four years of my life. I enjoyed my time here. I turned into a young man here. This university helped me grow.”

But on this day, he returned to UNT just a few weeks removed from making the call to end his own career.

Orr picked up a neck injury during the Baltimore Ravens’ 15th game of the season against the Pittsburgh Steelers, signaling the end of a breakout season for the DeSoto High School product. He started all 15 games he appeared in for the Ravens in 2016, leading the team with 132 tackles while forcing a fumble and intercepting three passes.

The undrafted linebacker was named to the Associated Press Second Team All-Pro, but the Ravens thought a precautionary CAT scan would be best after his injury against the Steelers. The test revealed Orr had played with a congenital neck defect that affects less than one percent of the population his entire life.

With his dad at his side, Orr was told the severity of his condition.

“We decided I would have to hang them up, as tough as it would be,” Orr said. “Football will always be a part of me. [My dad and I] were both just shocked.”

Doctors told Orr a hit could paralyze him, or possibly kill him.

After just three seasons with the Ravens, he had to call it quits. A chance at not leading a normal life and providing for a family was not worth the risk. Soon after making his decision, he began to reach out to others to tell them the news, because he wanted to make sure they would be okay.

That is just who he is.

“I definitely considered continuing my career,” Orr said. “But no NFL team would clear me to play, and I understood why. Once I came to grips with it, I was able to walk away from the game on good terms. It was challenging being told I’d never be able to play football, which I love. Everything happens for a reason.”

During his time at North Texas, Orr built a close relationship with senior associate athletic director Eric Capper. The two even remained in touch even after Orr’s rise to stardom, which meant Capper got to field the slew of media requests that came in when Orr made his announcement.

And while Orr and Capper are close, Orr and Capper’s son, Casen, may be even closer. After practices at North Texas, Orr would take time to toss the ball around with Casen, who would be tagging along with his dad.

Orr quickly became his favorite player.

“I realized he was pretty special,” Capper said. “At that age, he didn’t know the difference between Alabama football or Dallas Cowboys football. Zach had an impact on him at a very young age.”

Orr’s career in football spanned 15 years. He first began to garner attention at DeSoto High School, and although he never received any offers from Power Five schools, he did catch the eye of some smaller programs. A handful of Conference USA schools came calling, and North Texas topped Orr’s list with former head coach Todd Dodge courting him.

But it would be under former head coach Dan McCarney’s tutelage where Orr thrived.

When his career in a Mean Green uniform was over, Orr finished third all-time in North Texas history in tackles with 365. He also was a key cog on the 2013 team that brought home a Heart of Dallas Bowl title.

“In 45 years of coaching, he’s one of the all-time great leaders I’ve ever seen,” McCarney said. “He knew that damn system. Once he learned that defense, he knew it inside and out. He set an example for our defense. It was every day.”

But it was no surprise Orr was a leader on his teams. Zach’s dad, Terry, introduced himself one day and told McCarney that if Zach caused any problems, either on or off the field, to give him and call and he would handle it – or Zach’s mom would.

“They’re beautiful people,” McCarney said. “All of them will tell you they wouldn’t want to get punished by mom. I knew right then the character and class of that family.”

When it’s all said and done, the Orr family is a football family.

Terry won two Super Bowls as a tight end with the Washington Redskins. Zach’s brother, Terrance, is a coach at DeSoto High School and helped guide DeSoto to its first ever state championship last season. The two youngest brothers both play football at the Division I level. Nick plays at Texas Christian University, while Chris plays at the University of Wisconsin.

In a busy football year, and one that ended in Zach having to hang up his cleats, Zach somehow found time to reflect. He wants his future to be in football and has the support of McCarney, who said he would be a perfect candidate for a coach.

He can look back with no regrets.

“I’m going to be alright,” Orr said. “You always want to be respected by your peers in what you do. For all of those people to pay their respects and say that I was a hell of a player but a better guy…it trumps all of that. No regrets. I went balls to the wall.”

Featured Image: Zachary Orr is a University of North Texas alum who played for the Mean Green football team. After graduating, he was drafted by the Baltimore Ravens and played until during the off-season, he found out that he had a medical condition that halted his football career. Jake King