103 Views

North Texas tennis signs two national champions, makes roster changes

Cesar Valdes | Staff Writer

Just one day into the signing period, head coach Sujay Lama and the rest of the North Texas tennis staff have already filled out their pending roster spots, adding two national champions in Nidhi Surapaneni and Sille Tranberg.

“We are very excited to welcome Sille and Nidhi to the Mean Green family,” Lama said. “They are terrific players who will impact our program right away.”

Surapaneni will join the Mean Green from India where she won the Indian Women’s National Tournament at the age of 16. This year, Surapaneni made a grand slam appearance in the first round of the Australian Open in junior doubles and singles.

“At North Texas I will be surrounded by people who are experienced,” Surapaneni said. “And they will make me and my game better.”

Tranberg makes her way to Denton from Denmark, where she ranks as the No. 7 player. As a junior tennis player, Tranberg won the under-18 singles, doubles, and mixed doubles championship. She also earned an invite to play for the Danish national team at the European Championships.

“Sille is a tremendous athlete with great speed,” Lama said. “Her competitive spirit and mental toughness is what has stood out the most.”

In 2015, Tranberg won the GPS Masters Singles and won multiple Union Championship titles in singles, doubles, and mixed doubles.

“For several years I’ve known that I wanted to go to college to combine my sport and interest in studying” Tranberg said. “Coach Lama and I had a very good connection from the beginning. I’m thankful for getting the chance to join North Texas and fulfill my dream.”

At the start of the season, North Texas only expected to lose one player in senior Alexis Thoma. The second spot opened up when sophomore Laura Arciniegas made the decision to transfer at the end of the season.

“Laura is moving on,” Lama said. “She has some aspirations. She wants to play top three and it has been difficult over here, but I’m so proud of the way she has been practicing and competing and we want the best [for] her.”

Both Surapaneni and Tranberg plan on joining the Mean Green next season following their high school graduation.

“Every year we’ve gotten better and better as far as the team,” Lama said. “When you start having success, you’re able to attract great players to your program.”

Featured image: Freshmen Tamuna Kutubidze (left) and Maria Kononova (right) congratulate each other after a point in their doubles match against Central Arkansas. File