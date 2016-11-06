North Texas volleyball clinches C-USA tournament berth after win over Louisiana Tech

North Texas defeated Louisiana Tech University on Sunday 3-1 to secure a spot in the Conference USA tournament that will take place later this month. The victory also snapped a three-game losing streak.

The first set was a close battle, as the Bulldogs (13-16, 4-9) led until the Mean Green (12-15, 6-6) was able to knot things up at 12. The score stayed within three points or less for the remainder of the set until North Texas pulled out a 25-23 win on a kill from freshman middle blocker Emma Eakin.

The Mean Green took over the second set from the beginning, building an early 11-6 lead. A kill by junior middle blocker Amanda Chamberlain finished off the set 25-12.

“Our defense is what held us in the game,” senior setter Amy Henard said. “Those long rallies can sometimes take the wind out of you, but I think winning those points gave us momentum throughout the entire match.”

North Texas faltered in the third set after letting a 16-14 Louisiana Tech lead get away due to several attack errors. The Bulldogs won the set 25-18.

“I thought we played with a lot of energy today,” head coach Andrew Palileo said. “I knew we were going to have to match Louisiana Tech’s level of intensity coming into today. But we just need to come out and play with intensity throughout the whole match, not just a few sets.”

The Mean Green bounced back during the fourth set, with junior middle blocker Holly Milam racking up eight kills in this set alone. She ended the afternoon with a total of 22 kills, more than any player on either team. A kill by Chamberlain brought the score up to 24-15 and an attack error by the Bulldogs sealed the North Texas victory.

Although there are two regular season matches left, this win ensured the Mean Green an appearance at the C-USA tournament.

“I thought everyone did a good job of doing their part and providing something extra for the team,” Chamberlain said. “Whether it be energy or voice or getting a block or kill at a certain point, it really helps out everyone and makes it easier to play.”

Next up: North Texas travels to take on Western Kentucky University at 7 p.m. Thursday.