North Texas volleyball drops non-conference finale to Baylor
Hoping to get a win before Conference USA play begins, the Mean Green volleyball team left Waco with a 3-1 loss against Baylor University on Tuesday night.
The Bears (11-4) came out strong in the first two sets, dominating the net with blocks and kills against North Texas (6-9). Baylor had an 11-point lead multiple times in the first set, before pulling away for a 25-14 victory.
Junior middle blocker Amanda Chamberlain has experienced success racking up kills so far this season, but against Baylor she was only able to notch 10.
“I was just trying to work on getting up and being available more this game,” Chamberlain said. “I was working on my shots and trying to get that ball down.”
Contrary to the first two sets, the Mean Green opened the third set with an early lead and held onto it for their first set victory of the evening at 28-26.
“We were finally able to put balls down in [this] set unlike the first two,” senior setter Amy Henard said. “It really had a big impact on [Baylor] in the third set.”
Needing to mount a comeback, North Texas opened the fourth set with an upset on its mind.
After taking a 14-9 lead, the Mean Green began to lose control of the match. With the Bears nearing a match victory, North Texas was unable to stave off defeat and fell in the fourth set 25-23.
“We had the momentum initially,” head coach Andrew Palileo said. “But the thing that’s been hurting us all year is making those easy plays. What hurt us in the first set ended up hurting us in the fourth set.”
Next up: The Mean Green host the University of Southern Mississippi to kick off C-USA play at 7 p.m. on Friday.
