North Texas volleyball drops second road game this weekend

Mean Green volleyball dropped its second game of the weekend on the road to the University of Southern Mississippi on Sunday by a final of 3-1.

North Texas (11-14, 5-5) failed to control the game against the Golden Eagles (18-7, 7-3) due to many attack errors and missed opportunities.

The teams tied multiple times during the first set, with neither team having an outright lead. After Southern Miss called a timeout, the Golden Eagles closed out the first set defeating the Mean Green 25-18.

Set two was not much different. Several aces and kills by Southern Miss gave them an early 12-4 lead. The Mean Green attempted to mount a comeback, but Southern Miss closed out the set with a 25-15 victory.

The last half of the third set mirrored the first half of the first set. A kill by senior libero Amy Henard tied the game at 24 and gave the Mean Green its chance to push forward towards a set win. A Southern Miss attack error with a block by freshman middle blocker Emma Eakin secured North Texas’ only win of the day 25-22.

Junior outside hitter Chelsea Abii earned the Mean Green the first point of the fourth and final set, but the Golden Eagles quickly rallied for a 6-1 lead. Three aces in a row caused North Texas to call a timeout in an attempt to regroup. The women were not able to dig themselves out of their hole, though, and Southern Miss claimed the match victory 25-10.

Henard became the seventh player in North Texas history to record 1,000 digs during the second set while Eakin led the Mean Green in kills with 13.

North Texas has four games left this season before the Conference USA tournament begins.

Next up: The Mean Green return to Denton to play Marshall University at 7 p.m. on Friday.

Featured Image: Junior Amanda Chamberlain gets in position to spike the ball on Sunday afternoon during the UNCC game. Hannah Breland