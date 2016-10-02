North Texas volleyball earns first C-USA road victory, defeats Louisiana Tech

The Mean Green volleyball team earned its first road Conference USA victory Sunday, defeating Louisiana Tech 3-0 in straight sets.

North Texas (8-11, 2-2) took advantage of late errors made by the Bulldogs (8-10, 0-4) in the first set, erasing an early 14-9 deficit. Back-to-back kills by freshman middle blocker Emma Eakin and freshman outside hitter BrynCaitlin Walker ultimately secured the 25-23 first set victory.

“We were able to control the pace of the game, ” Eakin said. “Me and BrynCaitlin are communicating and encouraging each other on the court.”

North Texas was forced to come from behind again in the second set, but was able to get back in the game thanks to the tandem of Walker and Eakin.

Together, the duo racked up 16 kills and were a big reason the Mean Green was able to recover from slow starts in each set.

“We had a really good game plan and we just followed it really well,” Walker said. “It’s been fun playing next to Emma since we’re both freshman and this is new to us.”

The Mean Green came out hot in the third set, jumping on Louisiana Tech from the outset. Sensing the chance for a sweep, North Texas slowly started to put the match away.

Moments later, after a kill by Eakin and a service error, the lead continued to grow until a kill by Eakin sealed both the set and the match victory.

“It’s always good to win on the road,” head coach Andrew Palileo said. “We took advantage of our opportunity and we did some really good things today.”

Up next: The Mean Green will take on the University of Alabama at Birmingham at 11:30 a.m. on Friday in Birmingham, Alamaba.