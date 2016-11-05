North Texas volleyball loses in five sets to Marshall on senior night

North Texas volleyball lost in heartbreaking fashion on senior night against Marshall University Friday by a final of 3-2.

The Mean Green (11-14, 5-6) came out sluggish in the first set and fell into a 14-9 hole. The Thundering Herd (19-7, 8-3) stretched its lead and eventually put North Texas away.

Despite the loss, senior setter Amy Henard was appreciative of the the people in the stands.

“We have a great fan base,” Henard said. “It’s always really great when we get their support. It helps out a lot.”

Unfortunately, the fans were not enough to pull out a win for the only senior on the Mean Green roster.

“It was a good night for Amy and we wanted to play hard for her,” head coach Andrew Palileo said. “Im hoping to leave out Sunday with a win in her home final match.”

During the second set, North Texas gathered themselves and jumped out to an early lead. As the set progressed, the Mean Green continued to accumulate points before putting Marshall away 25-21.

“We really worked on defense,” junior middle blocker Holly Milam said. “ We really broke down in the fifth set and that had a big impact.”

The third set mirrored the second with the Mean Green getting early leads and keeping them. North Texas won the third set 25-13 before going on to lose the fourth by a small margin of 25-21. Milam led North Texas in kills with 18 while junior middle blocker Amanda Chamberlain and sophomore middle blocker Jordyn Williams came in second with 11.

The Mean Green had a chance to cap off a hard-fought match with a victory, but faltered in the final set 15-6 to give the Thundering Herd the match victory.

“I thought we played well and fought hard,” Palileo said. “It’s always a battle with Marshall and I personally take responsibility for the fifth set tonight.”

Next up: North Texas hosts Louisiana Tech University at 1 p.m. Sunday.