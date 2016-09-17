North Texas volleyball splits day one at SFA Invitational

By Trevon McWilliams

The Mean Green volleyball team split its games in the opening day of the Stephen F. Austin Invitational on Friday, defeating the University of the Incarnate Word and falling to Stephen F. Austin State University.

Game 1: North Texas 3, the University of Incarnate Word 0

The women got off to an admirable start against Incarnate Word (4-7) in the first set, jumping out to a quick 10-4 lead. After continuing to battle, the Mean Green’s (5-8) lead swelled to 17-8.

The Cardinals attempted to mount a comeback, but North Texas finished them off 26-24 to take the first set.

In the second set, there was no proximity of the team’s scores. The Mean Green gained an early 5-2 lead that only got better, ending with a 25-15 victory.

Just like the previous set, the third set was a dominating performance. North Texas held their ground and pummeled the Cardinals en route to a 25-11 win to complete the sweep.

“Our offense looked really good and it was a positive move for us,” head coach Andrew Palileo said. “Our hitters did a really good job keeping the ball in play.”

Game 2: Stephen F. Austin 3, North Texas 0

The Mean Green was not as fortunate in their game against the Lumberjacks (9-5), and were unable to capture a single set victory before succumbing to defeat.

The first set was challenging for North Texas, as they were unable to establish anything offensively, and were swiftly beaten. Things did not get any easier in the second set, as Stephen F. Austin cruised to a 25-15 win.

“We really lost the defensive battle,” Palileo said. “They put us into tight situations and we couldn’t execute.”

The third set, like the two that preceded it, was all Lumberjacks, as the Mean Green were swept in straight sets.

“We’re just going to shake it off our shoulders,” junior middle blocker Amanda Chamberlain said. “We need to relax and just execute like we did against Incarnate Word.”