North Texas volleyball sweeps Charlotte at home

North Texas volleyball gave head coach Andrew Palileo a birthday present Sunday.

The Mean Green (11-12, 5-3) swept the University of North Carolina at Charlotte 3-0 to inch closer to the .500 plateau. It took time for North Texas to control the game, but once they did, they were not stopped.

“We have to continue to develop our defense,” Palileo said. “I think we struggled just a little today with that. It was probably one of our weaker defensive days all year.”

The 49ers (7-17, 1-7) took an early 3-1 lead in the first set, but quickly lost it. The Mean Green put Charlotte away 25-20, and in the process, senior libero Amy Henard joined three former North Texas players in reaching 3,700 career assists.

Although Henard has recently switched to libero after being the starting setter, she said the position change has been fun for her and has taken some stress off her shoulders.

Beginning the second set, both teams struggled to maintain control. Eventually, the Mean Green broke away and went on to win the set 25-21.

Then, North Texas made quick work of the 49ers in the third set, securing a sweep with a 15-12 victory.

Junior middle blocker Holly Milam led both Charlotte and the Mean Green in total attacks with 24 and was one of the three North Texas women to get into the double digits in kills.

“We kept focus on our side and [were] able to keep things under control,” Milam said. “Those that were setting were able to find who they needed to find today.”

With only six games remaining before the Conference USA tournament begins, the Mean Green will hit the road for four matches.

Despite being 2-4 away from Denton in C-USA play, Henard and Palileo believe if they focus and improve on their defense, they will be successful.

“Our offense has been doing well lately,” Henard said, “But when we play those tougher teams, we just have to make sure the defense keeps going and working on that.”

Next up: North Texas travels to Houston to take on Rice University at 6 p.m. Friday.