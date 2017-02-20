Not your average t-shirt company

Nice Dudes Servicing Craft is a Denton small business with an appropriate name and a fun approach to merchandise production.

Owners Bryan Levings, Ellen Levings and Nickie Blair put their own quirky spin on t-shirt screenings, vinyl stickers and laser engraving, all inspired by their love for craft beer.

Married couple and former UNT students Bryan and Ellen crossed paths with Blair in October 2015, thanks to their mutual creative work at The Bearded Monk beer shop.

“The business started out as Denton Sustainable Creations, and we were building wooden furniture for breweries,” Bryan said, whose furniture handiwork can be seen at Denton’s Audacity Brewhouse and Harvest House.

The Levings eventually decided to collaborate with Blair, and Nice Dudes came about as the result. Since Nice Dudes’ conception about a year ago, the trio has done work for various breweries as well as festivals and events, including the Band Together Denton and Oaktopia music festivals.

In the Nice Dudes’ bright turquoise, 750-square foot warehouse on S. Locust Street, they house their t-shirt presses and supplies for the various crafts they produce.

They’ve garnered popularity by performing live screenings all over town nearly every weekend.

“We really like live events,” Bryan said. “We’ve done a lot that raise money for charity.”

The live screenings, which are often tied in with other Denton small businesses, keep the Nice Dudes busy.

“From August to November we did about 30 events, sometimes five a week,” Bryan said. “That’s how we got our name out there in the craft beer industry and locally. I think by Christmas we were ready to take a nap for a year.”

The crew brings along either a four-screen or six-screen t-shirt press, a t-shirt display and a dryer. Event-goers can pick out their preferred color, design and size while watching the Nice Dudes print the shirt right before their eyes.

In a matter of minutes, their customers have the product in their hands and the name “Nice Dudes” in their head.

“It takes at least a day to prep for them,” Blair said, who estimated that an average of 50 shirts are made at each live screening. “Setup usually takes about an hour and breakdown takes about an hour.”

No matter how exhausted the Nice Dudes get, they exhibit an obvious love and appreciation for the Denton community.

Like many businesses in Denton, Nice Dudes works together with various different groups, organizations and businesses in Denton to build up the small business aspect of the community.

“We all work together and that’s how we got here, with the support of the Denton community and other small businesses,” Ellen said.

Having officially launched in June, the company has begun working with larger breweries in the area and are currently considering expanding their array of crafts. They also have plans to acquire a moped trailer that would make live screenings across town an easier feat.

“In the last six months, we’ve already tripled our growth,” Blair said. “Tripling in another six months seems kind of daunting.”

“But there’s definitely some potential there,” Ellen added.

Overall, the owners of Nice Dudes Servicing Craft have a clear mission to create quality goods that support the businesses and events that make Denton great.

Instead of trying to beat the competition, Nice Dudes hopes to just provide the best for Denton.

“There’s a lot of freedom and a lot of support for local business in Denton,” Bryan said.

Featured Image: Nickie working the screen printing machine, making sweatshirts for the Bearded Monk. Ruben Paquian