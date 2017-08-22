North Texas Daily

When it comes to finding housing in Denton, college students have a variety of options to choose from.

The Off-Campus Student Service Center is one of the best resources on campus for students trying to pin down their living situation during any semester at UNT.

If you’re struggling to find off-campus living, look no further.

From apartment listings to roommate tips, here are some helpful resources and advice that might help you find a place before school starts:

The quickest way to property search, right at your fingertips

Whether you enjoy living in your own space or want the comfort of roommates, your first stop should be to visit the off-campus housing property search website.

The site allows you to specify everything from price limit to pet policy in order to filter results for an apartment complex that best suits your needs.

Additionally, you can also click on each result to review a more detailed list of all the amenities and the proximity to UNT’s campus, such as U Centre at Fry Street.

The property search tool is also great for allowing you to decide how many rooms and bathrooms you want in the layout.

Integrative studies student Katie Haecker personally knows the benefits of having her own space.

“My favorite thing about [living] off campus is having my own room,” Haecker, 20, said.

Lock down roommates quickly

As you begin narrowing down places, you’ll want to find roommates as soon as possible.

A roommate preference program is also offered through the site to better the chances of students receiving compatible roommates. Students can either log in with their UNT ID to create an account, or students can create one separately if they are not yet a student at the university.

Though the program is a viable option for people in search of people to live with, UNT alumnus Blake Roark warns against the risk of living with strangers.

“I rented a room out in a house where my other two roommates were brothers who constantly fought and yelled at each other,” Roark, 24, said. “Never room with people you don’t know, no matter how cheap the rent is.”

Listen to the prior leaser’s advice

When students stop renewing their lease, it’s always for a reason.

If you’re about to move in somewhere, try to find someone who has lived at the apartment to see little problems you might not see until later in your lease.

Giovanni Pantoja, 21, lived at The Republic for two and a half years, docking up ten different roommates since his original move-in day.

“Unlike some other student living apartments, The Republic had great management and maintenance,” Pantoja said. “If you ever need anything or something was broken they took care of it right away. Plus, they had great amenities and management always had things going on in the clubhouse, like free food or game nights with giveaways.”

Knowing the efficiency of maintenance and personalized care of the management staff from someone who experienced it firsthand is a great way to determine what living situation would be best suited for your lifestyle.

Dining without breaking the bank

Being a large commuter school, UNT offers an extensive variety of meal plans for off-campus and commuter students.

If you want to keep yourself from spending all your money at restaurants this fall, a meal plan just might be what you need to keep yourself within a reasonable budget.

Offering many different options to a myriad of lifestyles, meal plans for off-campus students ensure a healthy and cheap alternative for a quick lunch or breakfast while you’re on campus for classes.

Featured Image: Midtown Apartments located off Bernard and Cleveland Street. Amber Nasser