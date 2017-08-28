North Texas Daily

A new school year means campus construction and potential traffic for both pedestrians and vehicles. Here’s a quick run down of the construction currently happening on campus and what areas a closed as a result, according to the construction obstruction report from UNT Facilities.

North Texas Boulevard/ I-35

Ongoing construction on North Texas Boulevard and the north intersection of Interstate Highway 35 will not end until Fall 2017 due to the realignment of nearby roads and the North Texas Boulevard bridge. Nearby pathways will be closed or obstructed during that time.

Foot traffic will be blocked on the south frontage road on I-35 from Bonnie Brae to McCormick due to the widening of the bridge, which will end sometime during this fall.

Coliseum

The east and west sides of the Coliseum will be blocked until April 2018 because of the addition of bathrooms and a new ticket office on the east side.

Residence Halls

Kerr Hall

Construction will start in October for the new residence hall directly behind Kerr Hall, located at the northwest corner of Eagle Drive and Avenue A. This will not be finished until early 2019. There is currently fencing surrounding the lot limiting public access to the site.

Maple Hall

The exterior of Maple Hall on Maple Street is dealing with outside renovations such as window work and the fixing of the sidewalk. The hall’s walkways will be obstructed for the remainder of August.

Bruce Hall

The east courtyard space between the building’s wings of Bruce Hall, as well as pedestrian walkway, will be blocked for renovation purposes. Located at the corner of Chestnut Street and Avenue C, the project is said to be finished by September.

Along the west side of Bruce Hall, the sidewalks will be closed until December due to improvements on the basement egress.

College of Visual Arts & Design building

Parking lot 50, on the corner of Circle and Welch Street, and nearby sidewalks will be vacated until October 2018. The new CVAD building will incorporate space designed for the UNT art department and academic space.

Sidewalks along the west end of the CVAD building will be obstructed until January 2018 because of infrastructure improvements for the new building which broke ground this past January.

Parking Lots

Lot 41

The sidewalks and driveway on lot 41 south of the fraternity houses will be closed during the end of August because of ongoing drainage repair issues on the lot.

Lot 35

A lot designed for contractors on 2111 S I-35E will cause pedestrian and vehicle traffic until the end of August. Traffic is due to fixing the lot and the addition of a driving path to connect to North Texas Boulevard.

Hickory Street

Set to end early 2019, the 3.1 miles stretch of Hickory Street, starting at Bonnie Brae extending to Carroll Boulevard will be filled with construction. The walkways and some of the roadways will be affected by the continuation of water service and sanitary sewage upgrades by the City of Denton.

Santa Fe Air Force ROTC

Starting from parking lot 19 near Santa Fe Square to Fouts Field and ending at the Air Force ROTC building, lots will be closed for the infrastructure upgrade project. All improvements to the lots are said to be finishing up by the end of August.

Featured Image: The construction at the College of Visual Arts and Design to build a new building is set to finish in October 2018. The construction has blocked off a large section of lot. Madison Gore