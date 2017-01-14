Owner of stolen car finds it with flat tires next to Fouts Field
Jynn Schubert | Senior Staff Writer
A car stolen from the parking garage at 33 Degrees North Apartments over Thanksgiving break was found Saturday evening with two flat tires in the parking lot next to Fouts Field.
Car owner and chemistry sophomore Jason Smith said he last saw his car over Thanksgiving break, and identified it from the road.
Police were notified the owner of the 2002 Toyota Camry just before 5 p.m. but identified no suspects.
Nothing was stolen from inside the car, and there is no exterior damage other than the two flat tires in the front. Smith was unsure as to how the thief got into his car in the first place.
“I don’t know [what happened], it was just stolen,” Smith said. “I had my keys and stuff the whole time.”
Feature image by Jynn Schubert
