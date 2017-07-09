North Texas Daily

On the first Friday of every month on the Square, Denton holds a day of celebration for all the local artists, artisans and breweries to showcase their hard work for the public to see and buy.

First Friday was established in 2010 in order to celebrate the local talent in Denton. From art and music to craft brews and coffee aficionados, First Friday provides people with the opportunity to look around and explore their fellow Denton residents at work.

One of the events that kicks off First Friday is the art gallery and live music performance at A Creative Art Studio on West Oak Street. Despite the venue unfortunately having to cancel the music for the month of July, the gallery was still up for the public to see.

“First Friday for me is as if I’m throwing a party for the city,” Creative Art Studio owner Robin Huttash said. “Usual art galleries can be very uptight with having to wear proper clothes and everything, so I pride myself with having informal art galleries with live music so just about everyone can enjoy the art and music.”

A Creative Art Studio promotes and displays paintings and works of art from artists in Denton on First Friday. They also highlight artists of the month with a live performance from a local band. The emphasis of having an informal art gallery allows people from all around to be more comfortable appreciating art and being interested in what their fellow Dentonites have created.

On the other side of the Square at the Discover Denton Welcome Center, Denton residents are treated to free craft beer samples brewed by Denton County Brewing Company, which made its debut this month.

“We at Discover Denton celebrate First Friday Denton every month,” Discover Denton manager Randi-Sue Surratt said. “With music at the retail stores and premiere items for all people to see.”

Surratt also said they host giveaways and different activities throughout the night for people who visit the Welcome Center.

July’s First Friday also marked the first time two bars came together to promote the new brewery. The owner of the Bearded Monk and the general manager of Harvest House did a joint interview with the Discover Denton radio show to talk more about the beer samples and First Friday.

“I’ve been going to First Fridays since college,” Bearded Monk owner Ben Escoy said. “First Friday is all about community building. [It] puts stores and shops coming together for something big, and everyone here is encouraging art and growth in Denton.”

Bearded Monk will be celebrating its two-year anniversary this September. While the Bearded Monk has opened up new opportunities for beer in Denton, it used First Friday to talk about the importance of businesses in Denton working together.

“With the first time that [Bearded Monk and Harvest House] are working together,” said Alex Moon, Harvest House’s general manager. “[We want] to promote craft beer and we’re helping expand horizons and promoting local craft beers and local art.”

First Friday also celebrates those who protect Denton. The event promotes a beer brand called “All Call Guns & Hoses,” which donates $1 of every pint sold directly to the relief of families of fallen first responders.

“Denton is all about community,” Bearded Monk bartender Bret Ward said. “You never see bars coming together to promote anything in any other city. And that’s something that should never be stripped away from Denton.”

Whether you’re a local artist, a curious Denton resident or a craft brew lover, First Friday provides a platform for various interests to intermingle.

First Fridays happen every month, with most activities and performances starting at 6 p.m. and ending around 10 p.m.

Featured Image: Interior of The Bearded Monk, a continuous participant in the First Friday festival that takes place on the Square in Denton, the first Friday of every month. The Bearded Monk is famous for their collection of craft beer, as well as their space for artistic and musical performances. Amber Nasser