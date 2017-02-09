Parking plans show three new lots opening in near future

The long-awaited removal of Fouts Field will start in the next few years and will be replaced with new athletic facilities and more parking, director of parking and transportation services Geary Robinson said.

Additional parking will not be added to that side of campus until a new track and field complex is completed, which is currently in the design stage. Director of facilities, planning, design and construction Helen Bailey said the goal is to have the complex finished by late next year, but the real timeline is uncertain.

“Once old Fouts Field comes down, we hope to get some surface parking out of that,” Robinson said. “That’s about a 6 acre footprint and in that 6 acres, we can get an additional 1000-plus cars in there.”

In addition to the 1,000 parking spots, another parking lot will be built south of Victory, David Reynolds associate vice president of facilities, said. Reynolds said hopefully by fall of this year construction will start on this new lot.

“We’re going to build a parking lot just south of Victory Hall,” Reynolds said. “The master plan shows a residence hall and a parking lot, but what we’re going to do is build a larger parking lot.”

Robinson said the university is also considering building more parking across from Apogee Stadium.

“We’re looking at building some additional parking over at Apogee on the north side of the stadium across from Bonnie Brae, where there was talk about building a baseball stadium,” Robinson said.

Robinson said the future parking lot by Victory Hall will “most likely” be for residence students. The parking lot that will replace a proposed baseball stadium will likely be for Eagle parking permits and the future Fouts Field lot will combine parking for faculty, staff and students.

Robinson said UNT is planning to expand parking by building two more parking garages over the next 10 years. Should the construction of more parking go according to plan, the garages will add dozens of parking spots.

To encourage more people to park in the current Highland St. parking garage, Robinson said UNT parking services will be reducing the garage rate from $850 to $650.

“What we want to do is build garages to where there are also intermodal facilities so the buses can come in and leave from then have a smaller transit system circulating the campus so they don’t have the big buses running through the middle of campus,” Robinson said.

The UNT facilities department and parking and transportation services are working together on a plan for the next steps of parking. The final copy of the parking master plan will be released for public review once it goes through approval with UNT administration and the board of regents.

Featured Image: Campus parking lots fill up quickly during class hours. Jackie Torres