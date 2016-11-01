People gather to protest Denton’s Day of The Dead Festival

MUEVE, an on campus activist group that advocates for Chicano rights and spreads awareness on Latin-American issues, united this past Saturday at the day of the dead festival with the Hispanic Student Association to peacefully protest.

“The message is that, what you’re doing with this festival is not okay,” English senior David Lopez said. “It’s not representative of our culture.”

Instead of protesting the festival itself, the organization simply wants to see the name of the festival change and for all relation to the Mexican day of the dead celebrations to be taken out. They would like to see some form of education on what the holiday is all about, and not an appropriation. But festival organizers stopped their protest short and asked them to leave.

“The goal is to change the name of the festival. That’s really what we want the organizers to do,” Lopez said. “We don’t want to get rid of this festival. We don’t want for people to stop having fun. Just don’t do it with a name that is so sacred to us; a holiday that is so sacred to us.”

Originally, this protest was just going to be conducted by members of MUEVE. But they later created a Facebook page to garner some publicity on the protest and invite people to become involved. Hispanic Student Association president Theresa Aguayo was one of the people outside of MUEVE to become involved with the protest.

“Personally, the reason most of the people here are not for immigrants. They’re not here for undocumented Mexicans,” Aguayo said. “Nobody ever comes and helps out the undocumented immigrants, the Mexican immigrants that actually make their lives better, but for a festival that takes advantage of their culture and manipulates it into something that it’s not.”

The main purpose of this protest was to educate people on the holiday. The protestors walked throughout the festival, displaying signs and handing out educational pamphlets to passersby. They also stopped by various businesses and organizations to “educate” them on the festival. Later, they were planning on conducting a guerilla theatre skit.

“I definitely see where they’re coming from,” Festival-goer Cat Carpenter said of the protest. “I’m definitely all for [changing the festival’s name] because if it’s affecting them, then it’s something to worry about as a whole. We don’t want to offend any of our citizens of Denton.”

The protestors were met with mixed reactions. Some refused to listen to what they had to say, while others gladly received their message. Dallas, Denton and Beyond, an area-based podcast, was heading one of the booths present at the festival. It also happened to be one of the booths approached by the protestors.

“I’m a Latina, my mother’s a Latina as well, and we’re both here,” Denton Dallas and Beyond host Carmen Lipscomb said. “To me, this is just a celebration of life and I think for a lot of people, they may not know what the meaning of the day of the dead is but I think this brings an awareness to it. So I don’t think there’s anything bad about it.”

Featured Image: Protestors stand in front of the coffin races with signs at the Denton Day of the Dead Festival. Protestors were hoping to start conversations and educate the public about the historic Mexican holiday and to get the name of the festival changed. Hannah Breland