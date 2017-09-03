North Texas Daily

Led by a hat trick from freshman forward Berklee Peters, the North Texas soccer team routed Houston Baptist University 5-0 at home Sunday afternoon.

After being blanked in their first two games of the year in Denton, the Mean Green (3-2) entered their bout with the Huskies (0-3) determined to protect home field.

“A big part of our success over the years is winning a majority of our games at home,” Headlund said. “We have to have that mentality that we don’t lose games at home, regardless of who we’re playing.”

North Texas had a 17-game home winning streak snapped in its second game of the year when they were bounced by the University of Arkansas. Two games later, the Mean Green lost a 1-0 nail biter to the University of Texas at Austin.

Despite their struggles at home to start the year, North Texas is off to a perfect 2-0 start on the road, something they aren’t taking for granted.

“Road games are tough to get,” Hedlund said. “But home games are wins you have to get, no matter what.”

It didn’t take long for the Mean Green to get going Sunday, as junior forward Taylor Torres found the back of the net five minutes into the contest to give North Texas a 1-0 lead. Then 15 minutes later, Torres got her second goal of the game off of an assist from sophomore forward Natalie Newell.

Torres is now tied for the team scoring lead with three goals the season.

“I really thank my team for my success so far this year,” Torres said. “They’re the ones who tell me that I need to score every single game. And you know with my mom yelling at me from the stands, I kinda get pushed just a little more.”

From then on, it was Peters who closed the door on Houston Baptist, making the most of her time off the bench. The first goal of her career came in the 33rd minute, just moments after she had entered the game. In the right place at the right tie, Peters capitalized on a shot that bounced of the top of the goalpost and headed the rebound into the back of the net.

She is the first Mean Green freshman to complete record a hat trick since Rachel Holden in 2013.

“It means a lot getting my first goals out of the way because we have had more games that I felt like I could’ve done more in,” Peters said. “So coming out here at home and scoring my first goals makes me feel like I can do a lot more throughout the season.”

Next up: The Mean Green host Weber State University at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 8

Featured image: North Texas soccer. File.