North Texas Daily

Phil Williams resigned Friday as the general manager of Denton Municipal Electric. Williams served as the general manager of DME for approximately 9 years.

“I think that in his mind, it was the best thing to help DME move forward,” said Bryan Langley, Denton’s deputy city manager regarding Williams resignation. “He’s also interested in pursuing some other career interests.”

The process to find Williams’ replacement is expected to take roughly 3 to 4 months to complete.

“We’re going to be hiring an executive recruitment firm to help us fill that replacement,” Langley said. “It’ll be a national search to fill that position.”

DME has been Denton’s electricity provider since 1905, and is owned by the city. Langley will serve as the interim general manager for DME, according to the Denton Record Chronicle.

“I think [Williams] is a good person,” Langley said. “He’s done a lot of good things for DME and the city.”

This story is still developing.

Featured Image: General manager of Denton Municipal Electric Phil Williams makes a face as a citizen voices his concern on bringing more gas plants to Denton. Courtesy of Kristen Watson