North Texas Daily

Phil Williams resigns as head of Denton Municipal Electric

Back To Homepage

Phil Williams resigns as head of Denton Municipal Electric

Phil Williams resigns as head of Denton Municipal Electric
July 07
18:23 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Phil Williams resigned Friday as the general manager of Denton Municipal Electric. Williams served as the general manager of DME for approximately 9 years.

“I think that in his mind, it was the best thing to help DME move forward,” said Bryan Langley, Denton’s deputy city manager regarding Williams resignation. “He’s also interested in pursuing some other career interests.”

The process to find Williams’ replacement is expected to take roughly 3 to 4 months to complete.

“We’re going to be hiring an executive recruitment firm to help us fill that replacement,” Langley said. “It’ll be a national search to fill that position.”

DME has been Denton’s electricity provider since 1905, and is owned by the city. Langley will serve as the interim general manager for DME, according to the Denton Record Chronicle.

“I think [Williams] is a good person,” Langley said. “He’s done a lot of good things for DME and the city.”

This story is still developing.

Featured Image: General manager of Denton Municipal Electric Phil Williams makes a face as a citizen voices his concern on bringing more gas plants to Denton. Courtesy of Kristen Watson

Tags
dentonDenton Municipal Electricercotphil williams
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
Alexander Willis

Alexander Willis

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Write a Comment

Scroll Back To Top

Latest Issue of North Texas Daily

Twitter Feed

North Texas Daily @ntdaily
The Dose: revisiting the original Spider Man trilogy https://t.co/rwnVODS2rh https://t.co/tYnErxtsqK

- 1 day ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
Column: "Making such programs or classes mandatory will educate students so they can make better decisions,"… https://t.co/vqDklNMI0L

- 1 day ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
Budgeting your finances in college can be difficult. Here are seven ways to save as a student:… https://t.co/KjSR666K5Z

- 4 days ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
RT @HumanoidHistory: #40YearsAgoToday: Illustration from a STAR WARS review in the North Texas Daily, June 30, 1977. Via @UNT_Libraries. ht…

- 7 days ago

h J R

Facebook Feed

37 minutes ago
Phil Williams resigns as head of Denton Municipal Electric – North Texas Daily
LIKE
LOVE
HAHA
WOW
SAD
ANGRY
2 hours ago
Campus ministry giving free groceries to UNT students July 28 – North Texas Daily
LIKE
LOVE
HAHA
WOW
SAD
ANGRY

NTDAILY TV

Designed by Orange Themes

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.