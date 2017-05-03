1074 Views

Affidavit details arrests of former members of men’s basketball program connected to drugs and prostitution

Reece Waddell | Sports Editor

Clay Massey | Senior Staff Writer

Warrants for four people, three of whom are University of North Texas students, were obtained Tuesday for organized criminal activity – promotion of prostitution and drug possession, according to a statement sent by UNT.

An arrest affidavit identifies the three UNT students and former members of the men’s basketball team as Derail Green, Rickey Brice Jr. and Brian Johnson. Brice was taken into custody on Monday on the charge of possession of marijuana less than two ounces, according to Denton court records. Johnson was booked into jail Wednesday on the charges of engaging in organized criminal activity and possession of marijuana less than two ounces.

Both were released on bond.

The third UNT student, Green, has yet to be taken into custody.

“We have high expectations of all of our student-athletes,” athletic director Wren Baker said in a statement. “Even one incident of misconduct is one too many.”

According to an arrest affidavit obtained by the Daily, a sexual assault was reported to the online Clery reporting system on March 30. The report was submitted by a UNT Resident Hall Assistant who alleged that a sexual assault and promotion of prostitution had taken place at an off-campus location.

On April 4, the RA was able to hear a conversation that the affiant had with Green and Johnson after a phone call was placed on speakerphone. According to the affidavit, Green and Johnson then solicited the first victim to engage in sexual acts in exchange for money. Green and Johnson then explained the amount of money that could be charged and their ability to find professional clientele, per the affidavit.

On April 25, Johnson was interviewed regarding the allegation and confirmed that he and Green had the phone conversation with the first victim. Johnson then further admitted there were other incidents in which he arranged for clients to engage in sexual acts in exchange for money, the affidavit said.

“The alleged actions of these students are contrary to the values of our university and our Student Code of Conduct,” UNT President Neal Smatresk said in an emailed statement Tuesday. “The university is cooperating fully with investigators and working diligently to obtain all facts pertaining to this issue. We will be transparent as possible with the university community.”

The affidavit also says the second female victim, solicited by Johnson, confirmed that Terry Marlon, the fourth party not associated with UNT, took the victim to an off-campus location in Denton where she performed sexual acts in exchange for money.

A review of the second victim’s phone records corroborated the interaction among the three participants, according to the affidavit.

A search warrant was then executed on Johnson’s apartment at 201 Inman St. at The Forum Denton on April 6 where a bag of marijuana was found in the common area. Four people live in the apartment – one was out of town, and the second tenant was eliminated from the investigation. Police then determined that Brice and Johnson were in possession of the marijuana for personal use.

Brice was subsequently arrested on possession of marijuana charges. The affidavit does not indicate Brice was involved in the alleged promotion of prostitution, however.

Brice was with the Mean Green for two seasons before announcing his transfer from the program on April 14 following the hiring of new head coach Grant McCasland. Brice played in 27 games last season and averaged 5.1 points per game.

Johnson served as the North Texas student manager for the past two seasons and assisted the coaching staff with day-to-day operations including equipment and film study. Green played one season for the Mean Green as a graduate transfer and averaged 8.4 points per game in 2016.

“The alleged misconduct of former members of our basketball program is not reflective of the program we are building,” McCasland said in a statement. “We cannot allow the actions of a few to define the great work of so many.”

Smatresk and UNT Vice President/Director of Athletics Wren Baker are using the law firm Bond Schoeneck & King to conduct an independent review to ensure there are no cultural or climate issues within the men’s basketball program, according to the release.

The firm will begin its review immediately. Green, Johnson and Brice are currently not allowed on campus.



