North Texas Daily

Police in Denton are looking for a man who smashed a beer bottle in a man’s face at the Fry Street Tavern on Avenue A on Saturday, August 19.

According to Denton Police Department public information officer Shane Kizer, the altercation between the suspect and the other man was unprovoked.

Surveillance camera footage from the bar shows the suspect to be a male with a beard who was wearing a t-shirt with an American flag on the left sleeve and dark pants.

“We hope to get feedback from the community,” Kizer said.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect is being asked to contact Denton Police Department investigators at 940-349-7916.

This story is developing.

Click here to see the full video from the Denton Police Department.

Feature Image: Screenshot of surveillance video of the assault. Courtesy of the Denton Police Department