Prenatal yoga gives beneficial exercise for mothers-to-be

She was in her mid-20s when she hit her low point, caught up in the middle of a divorce and struggling with anxiety and depression. But when her friend introduced her to yoga, she was uplifted again.

Meg Kirby is now a yoga instructor at Shambhala Wellness Center in Denton and claims that yoga was her medicine. Kirby now teaches many different types of yoga including hatha, yinyasa, aqua, yin, restorative and kids’ yoga.

“Breathwork really helped me in mood control and being able to handle going through depressive episodes and anxiety,” Kirby said. “It gets better and better. I fortunately don’t need medication.”

Kirby also teaches a unique form of yoga that is designed specially for pregnant women: prenatal yoga.

After she remarried, Kirby moved from Canada to Corpus Christi, where she first heard about prenatal yoga. Pregnant with her son at the time, Kirby was interested in seeing the different teaching techniques of the instructors and also wanted to meet other moms.

“Prenatal yoga interests me because [there is] quite a large demographic that can really benefit from it,” Kirby said. “Nobody offers it, and few are trained to do it.”

At Shambhala Wellness Center, Kirby said she has had fantastic moms and moms-to-be in her classes. Her class sizes are generally small, since women only come for the 9 months they are pregnant. Kirby said she tries to customize the class to the needs of the students.

Kirby said a regular class revolves around a powerful quote or an element.

“Before the classes, I need to know what trimester they’re in and if there are any complications so I know what to do for the class.” Kirby said. “Oftentimes I like to customize these classes, and they can take the information from the class and bring it home.”

Molly Sweigart, 36, is one of the Kirby’s students. Sweigart has traveled the world and worked as an adjunct Italian instructor. She said while she used to enjoy activities like cycling and kickboxing, having children has changed her.

“With children and age, I have mellowed out and no longer have the limitless energy that I once had,” Sweigart said. “My current workout is keeping up with a 5-year-old and taking care of a 2-month-old and walking. That’s about all I can handle right now.”

She said she had heard of prenatal yoga over five years ago when she was pregnant with her daughter. At first, she took it sporadically, but she then became more involved in the specific form of exercise. Sweigart now also has a 2-month-old son and said she enjoys Kirby’s classes “tremendously.”

“While I was pregnant with my son I had looked everywhere for prenatal yoga classes in Denton, but surprisingly, there were none,” Sweigart said. “To me it’s shocking, quite honestly, because it is so beneficial.”

Sweigart said the hip opening exercises, stretches and non-strenuous movement helped her immensely. The group also places a strong focus on breath and breathing exercise, which is a great way to prepare for labor. She also enjoys the social aspect of being surrounded by other pregnant women.

“Not only do you get to stretch and relax, but you get to commiserate with other women who are also pregnant,” Sweigart said. “You can complain about what’s been hurting or talk about worries you may have or laugh about all the silly pregnancy stuff that women go through.”

Sweigart said every woman should try prenatal yoga.

“In a nutshell, [prenatal yoga], for me, was a time to relax my body and calm my mind,” Sweigart said. “To have a great instructor there to guide you through breathing exercises was so valuable.”

Sarah Swanson is another student of Kirby’s. Swanson is pregnant with her second child but wishes she had known about prenatal yoga during her first pregnancy.

“It has helped prepare me for birth both physically and mentally,” Swanson said. “It also just gives me some quiet time away from daily life where I can focus on myself. I have learned yoga poses that help my body in the moment and some that can help during birth.”

Swanson is no stranger to yoga, however. She has practiced on-and-off for years both in her home and in class.

“I feel that yoga has helped me to be able to listen to my body and to be in tune with how I am feeling,” Swanson said. “I haven’t been able to find the time to practice as much since my daughter was born three and a half years ago, but I have shown her a few asanas.”

Swanson appreciates the safe and peaceful atmosphere that resonates through Kirby’s class as well as Kirby’s attention to detail.

Kirby aims to make her lessons accessible for everyone. Classes are offered for $10, and since she understands a lot of her students won’t always be able to make it to classes, she also shares “10-pose-yoga” drawings to allow her students to practice in their own homes.

“I’m here to talk, too,” Kirby said. “They can feel free to get in touch with me about other options or about classes and private classes.”

Featured Image: Johanna Oosterwijk, 66, participates in a beginner’s yoga class on November 4 at Shambhala Wellness Center in Denton. Shambhala Wellness Center offers yoga classes, acupuncturenbbnnnbn and other things that promote a healthy living. Sara Carpenter