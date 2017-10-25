North Texas Daily

You were probably expecting our editorial this week to be focused on criticism surrounding Donald Trump Jr.’s speech through UNT’s Kuehne Speaker Series. Well, we’ve been there and done that.

Our issue is with someone we thought saw UNT as more than a paycheck, but apparently doesn’t. That’s right — we’re talking to you, President Smatresk.

When we first broke the story about Trump Jr. speaking as part of the Kuehne Series, your silence was deafening. Eventually, the outcry left you with no choice but to release a statement (although vague) addressing the upcoming controversial speech.

But in the face of donors, you chose to backpedal after emails obtained by The Dallas Morning News showed you trying to stop the event from taking place. In several emails to faculty, you wrote you were “not enthused” Trump Jr. was speaking and “I am trying to stop it, but it isn’t an easy thing. Untangling this donor advised talk is more difficult than I expected.”

Then, perhaps fittingly, Trump Jr. insinuated you were “the noise” surrounding opposition of his appearance.

Instead of choosing to stand beside the countless students, faculty and alumni you represent — who were vocal about their confusion regarding what Trump Jr. had to offer UNT — you chose to save face at the event by expressing support of the speech. Rather than reassert your duty to represent UNT’s values, morals and community as a whole, you chose to shift attention to journalists by saying a lot of “fake news” clouded the time leading up to the speech.

A speech that accused modern universities and professors of teaching college students they can go on to be Marxist philosophers and feminists after graduation —all while you and other UNT alumni and officials sat at tables starting at $5,000 a piece.

This was an event put on by university donors, so were your hands tied? Probably. But regardless, this was an opportunity for you to stand by not only your own convictions, but the convictions of those you represent.

It’s no secret UNT is a progressive school, so it also came as no surprise that when Trump Jr.’s speech was originally announced, the response was overwhelmingly negative. No one has claimed there aren’t people who supported Trump Jr.’s appearance, but all you have to do is take a quick look at the reactions on social media and public letters by UNT faculty to figure out which side of the scale is heavier.

You had a duty to UNT students, faculty and administration — and you let them down.

After leaving the stage at the event, you came across as, if nothing else, disingenuous.

As president of our university, it is your responsibility to stand by the views of the UNT community — not pander to people cutting the checks.

And in that regard, you failed miserably.

Featured image: University of North Texas President Neal Smatresk delivers the State of the University address on Sept. 21 at the Murchison Performing Arts Center. Smatresk talked about the achievements and the future of UNT. Sara Carpenter