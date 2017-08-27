North Texas Daily

Pro-Confederate man says he won’t return to Denton after ‘pathetic’ event Saturday

Back To Homepage

Pro-Confederate man says he won’t return to Denton after ‘pathetic’ event Saturday

Pro-Confederate man says he won’t return to Denton after ‘pathetic’ event Saturday
August 27
16:08 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Billy Sessions, a member of the pro-Confederate group the Hiwaymen and one of about 15 people present at an event supporting the Denton Square Confederate monument on Saturday, said in a Facebook video he does not plan to come back to Denton.

In a video posted around 9:30 p.m. Saturday, Sessions called attendance at the event “embarrassing” and said it “was the most pathetic event I’ve ever been to.”

The video, which now has nearly 10,000 views, was posted on a Facebook page called Patriot Media, which describes itself as a “modern take on current events and political issues. Providing live streams of events and analysis.” It showed a discouraged Sessions questioning his participation in a movement for which, he said, he has made many sacrifices while others have done nothing.

Sessions emphasized lack of effort and attendance from his supporters in the 32-minute video. He told viewers the counter protesters were not paid as some might think, but simply believed in their cause.

“We’re saving the youth from their own ignorant selves,” Sessions said in the video.

Sessions also said he did not respect the police officers of Denton because they did not stop counter protesters from “harassing” his group, which he said included following the group to their cars and vulgar statements.

Sessions said one officer told the Hiwaymen they should leave because there were two busloads of armed counter-protesters coming, a statement he questioned in the video.

Bryan Cose, public information officer at the Denton County Police Department, said he could not confirm such a statement had been made by an officer.

“To my knowledge, we didn’t have any intelligence telling us that there were two busloads of people coming,” Cose said.

Sessions ended his video with a call to action to his supporters, encouraging them to show up at events or donate to the cause.

“We’re losing all of our rights and sh*t, and our history and our heritage,” Sessions said. “If you believe in it enough, you’ll start making a few sacrifices.”

Featured Image: Protestors demonstrate on the Denton Square. Vaughan Holmes

After 830miles in 19hrs I'm home

Posted by Patriot Media on Saturday, August 26, 2017

Tags
ConfederatedentonFacebookhiway menprotest
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
Sarah Sarder

Sarah Sarder

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Write a Comment

Scroll Back To Top

Latest Issue of North Texas Daily

August 24, 2017 Edition 

Twitter Feed

North Texas Daily @ntdaily
Pro-Confederate member says he won’t return to Denton after ‘pathetic’ event Saturday. https://t.co/dtXGTJ9v59 https://t.co/vtOTx7daWa

- 1 hour ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
RT @mattbrune25: FINAL: North Texas defeats Montana 3 sets to none. 25-18, 25-18, 25-16.Here's match point, @karleybaby5 to @amandaleean…

- 21 hours ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
Members of a group called the Hiway Men protested changes of the Confederate monument on the Square on Saturday.… https://t.co/TV545wLqrY

- 22 hours ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
RT @kellythefox1: If you have strong opinions about campus issues, (let's be honest, don't we all) then writing for @ntdaily is for you! ht…

- 1 day ago

h J R

Facebook Feed

1 hour ago
Pro-Confederate member says he won’t return to Denton after ‘pathetic’ event Saturday – North Texas Daily
LIKE
LOVE
HAHA
WOW
SAD
ANGRY
6 hours ago
Student’s website brings global accessories to Denton – North Texas Daily
LIKE
LOVE
HAHA
WOW
SAD
ANGRY

NTDAILY TV

Designed by Orange Themes

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.