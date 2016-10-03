Profile of Samantha Stephenson

Samantha Stephenson remembered feeling like her heart was broken.

“He was really the first person to break my heart. I felt betrayed and bewildered. It hit me like a whirlwind ya know. I was really alone,” she said.

At 13, Samantha’s parent’s divorced. A year or two later, her dad remarried. A year after they married, her stepmom decided that Samantha reminded her too much of Samantha’s mom, so she couldn’t live at home anymore.

“It was totally unknown to me. I thought she liked me fine,” she said.

At 16, her dad told her she had to move out because it was either her stepmom or her.

She is now 20 years old. She’s blond with a bubbly personality. She takes work, school and her faith very seriously. She has the air of a winner, someone who has fought through life and arose victorious.

Her day-to-day is 5 hours of sleep, wake up to work, work out, class, study, repeat.

Samantha started going to college at 16 while she was working full-time and has been doing this ever since. She’s had a number of jobs mainly in customer service.

“I have a really strong drive and motivation,” she said. “My dad’s really hard-working and I’ve been told I get that from him.” She’s the youngest of 10 kids so her dad has always had a lot of people to support.

However, she hasn’t come to be the bright and light-hearted person she is today without a long series of struggles, which continue to this day.

After being kicked out, Samantha tried to stay with her mom, but she was an alcoholic and had drugs coming in and out of the house. She was also living with a guy on and off for years who was abusive.

“They would get in really abusive fights…He would threaten me and wanted to hurt me. That was just way too much to deal with. So I wasn’t safe there.”

The next years after being kicked out were spent tirelessly working, moving from house to house and staying with friends. Samantha had to get a part-time job to support herself and started working more and more hours since she was not being supported in any way financially by her dad. She had to drop out of school to continue working.

Luckily, she heard about a charter school for kids to be able to get through school at their own pace. “It’s mainly a place for kids who get pregnant, go to juvie or have attendance issues. I transferred there and did like 2 years high school in two months and graduated early.” At this point, she was working full-time and moved into an apartment with her sister.

On top of everything she has had to do to support herself, Samantha has had many problems in her family. “All my siblings love me but with each other they have had really hard issues. So it’s been really hard to get with my family and for all of us to be together,” she said.

A couple of her brothers have been to prison. One of her brothers lives in Denton but she’s not talking to him because of an episode that happened last semester. He was arrested twice in the last couple years for sexual assault and attacks on women. This same brother tried to hurt one of her brother’s wives.

“That definitely caused some major issues… people taking sides…it’s hard to find a place where I can feel safe with my family.”

Being thrown out into the world and trying to seek help from family at the same time, Samantha sought refuge in a guy when she moved to Austin soon after graduation from highschool. She lived with him two years.

“He was five years older than me. I was completely taken by him, completely mesmerized and my whole life started to revolve around him,” she said.

This was a new step for her away from her upbringing.

“I grew up in a christian home and my family growing up was very conservative. My mom was actually very strict. But as we got older, my family started having issues. There was infidelity in my parent’s marriage and so they stopped taking us to church and by the time my parent’s got divorced, we just didn’t go altogether… As our family fell apart so did our faith. I guess I kinda clung to that guy and he was my whole world.”

However, most of her friends were not okay with her new relationship or where it was headed. They tried to warn her about the controlling nature of the relationship. When she moved to California with him, he got violent and it became abusive.

“I actually didn’t go to school for about a year because of him because it would have gotten in the way of things we were doing. I was actually supporting him because he, for some reason, couldn’t hold down a job. And his family had a lot of issues and was very violent within themselves. I tried to leave twice… Each time I tried to leave he wouldn’t let me, and I would just kinda chicken out and say never mind, it’s okay… I was like a girl who cried wolf.”

At this point, Samantha felt a call from God during a moment of intense struggle in the relationship saying that wasn’t what she was really meant for and that she shouldn’t be there. “He just helped me find the strength to leave,” she said.

Despite this, she still had to fight to find the will.

“Right when I said I was leaving he completely flipped to the other side of him, like the sweet side I loved. He made me feel like I was leaving him for no reason and everything was fine. That was definitely heart-breaking. It really was the hardest thing I’ve ever done because I didn’t want to leave at all… I wanted to stay in the comfort zone of our dominating relationship…”

Eventually, she was able to take a plane back to Dallas soon after and escape.

The next year was the most difficult time of her life. She continued to talk to her ex for a while after the breakup and he started to harass her. It took her time to completely cut off the relationship. “An abusive relationship is a really confusing thing… to love someone who’s that hurtful… I was a wreck every day and night. I couldn’t sleep or eat I missed him so much. But then he would harass me and I would remember how much of a monster he was, but that only made it worse. I felt like the guy I loved had died and now I was alone and mourning his death. No joke.”

She came back last August and started going to school again.

“My end goal right now is to be graduated,” she said. “To not have to struggle like this anymore. To be able to have time for my friends and family. To be able to help out with my two nieces. My sister had them at a young age and she doesn’t have a lot of money for child care and they live in a bad neighborhood and I don’t want them to have to go to a bad school.”

“I give my all in everything I do,” she said. “I don’t like people who do things half-assed… People tell me that I don’t seem like I worry about a lot of things and that when bad things happen I don’t get really distraught over it. Although on the inside sometime I feel like I do, I’m really good at pushing on. My goal is to just keep getting better… I just wanna go where God takes me.”