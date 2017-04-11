104 Views

Pump up the jam: North Texas softball dishes on its walk-up songs

Clay Massey | Senior Staff Writer

Scrolling through a playlist trying to find the right pump-up jam can be a strain. Sometimes it may be even more stressful than the game a player is competing in.

But every year, the North Texas softball team must make a decision on its soundtrack. Each batter picks a walk-up song that plays before they step into the box, and each pitcher selects songs to play while they are warming up.

While some stress over it and can’t narrow their choices down before the final moments when assistant coach Natalie Kozlowski needs their decisions, others like freshman Lacy Gregory are not bothered.

Lacy Gregory – Can’t Stop by the Red Hot Chili Peppers

The freshman chose the classic from the Peppers for one reason.

“I just like that song,” Gregory said. “Everyone else was stressed out. We had like two weeks and I just chose one.”

The choppy guitar riff from the intro settles the freshman into the box. It seems to help, as she’s hitting .362, good enough for second on the team in average.

Lindsay Gregory – For the Stunt by Russ

The other Gregory twin settles into the box with a chill beat that shows she’s ready to stunt – I mean that is pretty much what the entire first verse says. “Yeah, I do it for the stunt. I just do it for the stunt.”

Maybe this is why she’s hitting .353 with a .421 OBP.

Camille Grahmann – Double Bubble Trouble by M.I.A.

M.I.A. may be best known for her classic hit “Paper Planes” but this reggae-infused electronic jam is Grahmann’s choice.

Just wait until the bass drops.

Harely Perella – Man! I Feel Like a Woman by Shania Twain

“Let’s go girls,” rings out over the public-address system when Perella steps into the box. This country classic is one for the whole team.

Bailey Thompson – Im’ma Shine by Youngbloodz

A classic from the “Step Up” soundtrack. If something from “Step Up” does not get you pumped, I can not help you.

Did I just admit I’ve watched “Step Up”?

Hanna Rebar – Jungle by X Ambassadors, Jamie N Commons

This one is epic. The beat is big, the vocals are scratchy and the vocalist asks you to follow them into a jungle.

This will make you want to run through a wall. Perfect walk-up material.

Kelli Schkade – Show Me the Money by Petey Pablo

Schkade settles into the box a beat that is absolutely sure to get Lovelace Field moving. Show her the money. After all, Schkade leads the team in almost every offensive category with a .365 average and a team-best six home runs.

If only the NCAA paid its athletes.

Lauren Craine – The Next Episode by Dr. Dre ft. Snoop Dogg

Another rap classic. It’s got it all the ingredients – money, marijuana and booze. And with Snoop Dogg featured on the track, you know its quality.

Nicole Ochotnicki – Get Like Me by David Banner ft. Chris Brown, Young Joc

2008 was a wild time. This song came out and Young Joc was actually still relevant enough to feature on something. Crazy. Glad Ochotnicki remembers a time like 2008.

Hannah Gerecke – My Time by Fabolous ft. Jeremih

A pretty good walk-up song. You’ve got to think it’s your time every time you step in the box. Must explain some of Gerecke’s clutch hitting and 13 RBIs.

Stacey Underwood – Elvis Presley songs

This is a different one.

Underwood only warms up to Elvis Presley, and will roll through about five songs before the game is over. But she always starts with the same one — Jailhouse Rock.

“It’s my favorite song,” Underwood said.

Head coach Tracey Kee is not a fan.

“Yeah, me and Elvis, that was nothing I was ever interested in,” Kee said. “For two years now I’ve listened to Elvis when she toes the rubber. Whatever works.”

Dani Gregory – POWER by Kanye West

It was only a matter of time before Yeezy made an appearance on this list. This is a Kanye classic, and the intro gets anyone hyped.

Grace Blagg – Wabash Cannonball by Boxcar Willie

This is the song that stands out the most to me. It’s the only bluesy, country rock choice on the list, and I love it.

Steel guitars, train whistles and harmonicas. Get up and stomp your feet like it’s the Cotton Eyed Joe, deep in the heart of Texas.

Jessica Elder – They Just Don’t Know by Gyft

Last year Elder had a really chill beat to settle her into the circle, but this season it’s a thumping rap beat by Gyft that gets her going. “People see me but they just don’t know,” says the lyrics.

Elder is out to prove a point. And with her 4.83 ERA, she is doing just that.

Rhylie Makawe – Down by Marian Hill

Are you down? That’s what the song asks. I don’t know. Are you? Makawe is.

Don’t tell anyone, but this is Kee’s favorite.

Featured Image: Hanna Rebar (8) swings at the ball. Rebar’s batting average is .213. Jake King