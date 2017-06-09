North Texas Daily

Nina Quatrino | Staff Writer

In the original master plan for Rayzor Ranch, RED Developers stated that the project would be finished nearing the end of the year 2018.

Now, with new dining additions, like In-N-Out Burger and Firehouse Subs, and amenities, like Luxe Nail Spa, Rayzor Ranch is progressing, making it one of the first current projects in Denton to stay on track for completion.

“RED and our partners have achieved this timeline due to perseverance, good relationships with vendors and with the help of Denton officials,” said Linda Hinton, the general manager and representative of RED Development.

Hinton said some exciting portions of the project will be completed by the end of 2018, including Alamo Draft House and Andy B’s Entertainment and Bowling Center.

“Our next big opening will be the Embassy, which includes a convention center,” Hinton said.

The Embassy hotel will house a 70,000-square-foot convention center, which Hinton says is sure to bring businesses and tourists to the area. With partnerships from the Denton Convention and Visitor Bureau, the plans for this project have already taken off.

The construction progress of the Embassy can be seen from I-35 and from a few new vendors that have recently been added to Rayzor Ranch.

“I think the traffic [from 35] has positives for our business,” In-N-Out manager Cynthia Makun said. “[Business] has been really good. We were so welcomed into the Rayzor Ranch [and] Denton community.”

Originally from Orange County, CA, the store manager has worked for In-N-Out for 21 years and was given the exciting opportunity to open the Denton location, which she happily agreed to.

Makun said that when In-N-Out first opened in February of this year, Denton residents were really drawn to the restaurant.

“In-N-Out started in California, so you have those kinds of vibes that fit in perfectly here in Denton,” Makun said.

Makun said that college students make up a large portion of night business, and she also has many employees who are UNT, TWU or NCTC students.

“During the day, it’s more families,” Makun said. “College kids usually come in at night, especially because we are open so late.”

The idea of attracting tourism to Denton adds to the Denton market growth.

But the shopping center and one-stop destination plaza has been gaining attention since initially opening in 2011.

“Rayzor Ranch Town Center merchants are reporting much success and are looking forward to serving more of the Denton community as the project grows,” Hinton said. “We are announcing new merchants via our website, and we ask folks to follow us on social media for the latest news.”

Denton locals are excited to see the project expand even further in the coming year.

“I think it’s great seeing all the progress Rayzor Ranch has made,” said David Bayon, the creator of the Denton Instagram account The Denton Slacker.

The 35-year-old creator, who has over 5,000 followers on Instagram alone, lives in a Rayzor Ranch neighborhood and is within walking distance of the Walmart and Sam’s Club.

Bayon uses social media to help people get acquainted in Denton by exploring new restaurants, trending shops and sharing activities all while providing coupons and exclusive deals to his followers.

“Denton is growing as it is, and I love seeing new vendors and unique companies come to this city,” Bayon said.

Featured Image: Rayzor Ranch has currently been undergoing a boom of urban development. Businesses have been blossoming and growing in the area at an incredible rate. Friday, June, 9, 2017, Rayzor Ranch in Denton, Texas. Jake King