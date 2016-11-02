Re: Absence policies

Dear Editor,

My name is Brianna Hulsey. I am a senior in the social work program at UNT. As a student, I have major concerns for my fellow UNT students in regards to the absence policies. I was shocked to learn that some professors have taken it upon their selves to make their own policy. For example, absences classified as excused count as your two absences you are able to miss without penalty.

I am completely aware that students get lazy as the semester proceeds; however, students also get ill or a tragedy occurs. As Victoria Baghaei stated in the Oct. 27, 2016, paper, there will be students who skip and email their professor at the end of the semester to figure out why they are at risk of failing the course. Unfortunately, instructors have to deal with this issue year after year. I understand the frustration with this particular policy.

As someone who is getting over an illness for the fourth week now, I find it difficult to sympathize with professors’ rational when it comes to the amount of absences students are eligible to miss before their grade is affected. I understand students need to be in class in order to obtain the full experience and knowledge, however, things happen. Missing class is not something students want to do on purpose. Getting sick and missing class is stressful enough. When you have papers and exams that causes unneeded stress.

UNT must be more lenient with absences. There needs to be a better communication and support system between student and university. Students need to stand up and voice their concerns in order to make a difference.

Thank you for your time,

Brianna Hulsey