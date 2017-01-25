Renewable Denton Plan loses website name to spam advertisement

Jynn Schubert | Senior Staff Writer

The City of Denton forgot to renew the domain for the Renewable Denton Plan’s website, renewabledenton.com, a Denton Municipal Electric spokesperson said.

The former website of the project to increase renewable energy in Denton 30 percent by 2019 now links to an advertisement for Affordable Car Insurance. Clicking the “About Us,” “Get Quotes,” or “Contact” pages direct you back to the main page.



Manager of external affairs for the DME, Brian Daskam, said the information is still out there. He said the easiest way to access the plan’s new page is by going to cityofdenton.com and searching Renewable Denton Plan or by visiting http://projectrice.squarespace.com/#intro.