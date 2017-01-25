Renewable Denton Plan loses website name to spam advertisement
Jynn Schubert | Senior Staff Writer
The City of Denton forgot to renew the domain for the Renewable Denton Plan’s website, renewabledenton.com, a Denton Municipal Electric spokesperson said.
The former website of the project to increase renewable energy in Denton 30 percent by 2019 now links to an advertisement for Affordable Car Insurance. Clicking the “About Us,” “Get Quotes,” or “Contact” pages direct you back to the main page.
Manager of external affairs for the DME, Brian Daskam, said the information is still out there. He said the easiest way to access the plan’s new page is by going to cityofdenton.com and searching Renewable Denton Plan or by visiting http://projectrice.squarespace.com/#intro.
About author
You might also like
Camels help UNT students celebrate “Hump Day”
Dana Pisciottano / Intern Photographer Willis Library Mall hosted two guests from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. today to help students celebrate their first “Hump Day” of the semester. A crowd
Money Management Center discusses whether money can buy happiness
Christina Ulsh / Senior Staff Writer A panel of professionals will dissect the age-old question, “can money buy happiness?” on campus this evening. The Student Money Management Center is bringing
UNT and Denton collaborate on full-scale disaster drill
Kelly Norman // Contributing Writer The City of Denton and UNT’s Emergency Administration and Planning Program are collaborating on a full-scale disaster drill at Discovery Park on May 2. The
0 Comments
No Comments Yet!
You can be first to comment this post!