North Texas Daily

The Official Student Newspaper of the University of North Texas

Report: North Texas to face Troy in New Orleans Bowl

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed

Report: North Texas to face Troy in New Orleans Bowl

Report: North Texas to face Troy in New Orleans Bowl
December 03
12:54 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Updated: 2:08 p.m.

North Texas will face Troy University in the R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl at noon on Dec. 16 in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome, the New Orleans Bowl confirmed around 2:05 p.m. Sunday. The game will be televised on ESPN. 

School officials confirmed the news shortly after the matchup was announced on the New Orleans Bowl website.

“We are honored to be invited to play in the R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl,” head coach Seth Littrell in a press release. “I have heard so many stories about how great the New Orleans Bowl experience was from our fans, staff and former players who were there from 2001- 2004. New Orleans is a great destination that is easy for our fans to travel to. I’m confident this experience will be memorable for everyone around the Mean Green football program.”

The Mean Green finished their season 9-4 overall with a 7-2 record in Conference USA play with both losses coming to Florida Atlantic University, including Saturday’s 41-17 defeat in the C-USA Championship game.

North Texas played in the Heart of Dallas Bowl last year and lost to Army in overtime 38-31. The Mean Green haven’t won a bowl game since 2013, when former head coach Dan McCarney led the team past the University of Nevada – Las Vegas in the Heart of Dallas Bowl.

Troy ended its season at 10-2 overall with a 7-1 record in the Sun Belt, including a 32-25 win over Arkansas State Saturday to clinch a share of the conference title. The Trojans have an impressive resume, including a 24-21 win over LSU earlier this year. In 2016, Troy defeated Ohio University in the Dollar General Bowl  28-23. 

“The R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl Committee, staff and volunteers are delighted to welcome back Troy University and the University of North Texas to New Orleans,” R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl Chairman Sheriff Paul Valteau said. “We look forward to celebrating a spectacular week of bowl activities with both universities’ coaches, student-athletes, alumni and fans.”

Tags
footballmean greenNew Orleans Bowlnorth texasTroy
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
Matthew Brune

Matthew Brune

Matthew Brune is the Senior Sports Writer for the North Texas Daily, covering football and men’s basketball.

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Write a Comment

Scroll Back To Top

Job Search

Latest Issue of North Texas Daily

November 30, 2017 Edition

Social Media

Sidebar Thumbnails Ad

NT Daily TV

NT Daily TV

Sidebar Middle Ad

Twitter Feed

North Texas Daily @ntdaily
It’s official.North Texas is going bowling in The Big Easy. https://t.co/JisuKmuExd

- 1 hour ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
Report: North Texas will face Troy at 12 p.m on Dec. 16 in the R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl. School officials have… https://t.co/ejCoCj7uZ1

- 4 hours ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
Weekend Recap: Mean Green fall to FAU in Conference USA Championship✍️: @BradyKeane and @mattbrune25 💻: https://t.co/XwI4MNZ5RT

- 18 hours ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
RT @NTDailySports: The @MeanGreenMBB team fell just short against a talented UTA squad as star Kevin Hervey helped edge the Mavericks to a…

- 18 hours ago

h J R

Sidebar Bottom Ad

North Texas Daily © 2017
Designed by Orange Themes

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.