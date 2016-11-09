Republicans triumph in Denton County
November 8, 2016

Staff Reports

Here’s the latest results from Denton County:

President and Vice President – 149 of 158 precincts reporting

Donald Trump / Mike Pence – 57 percent
Hillary Clinton / Tim Kaine – 37 percent
Gary Johnson / William Held – 3 percent
Jill Stein / Ajamu Baraka – 0.081 percent

U.S. House seat District 26 – 125 of 152 precincts reporting

Michael C. Burgess – 65 percent
Eric Mauck – 30 percent
Mark Boler – 3 percent

Texas Senate seat District 12 – 120 of 129 precincts reporting

Jane Nelson – 83 percent
Rod Wingo – 16 percent

Texas House seat District 64 – 42 of 44 precincts Reporting

Lynn Stucky – 61 percent
Connor Flanagan – 38 percent

Featured image by Evan Groom

Adalberto Toledo
Adalberto Toledo 16 posts

