Republicans triumph in Denton County
Staff Reports
Here’s the latest results from Denton County:
President and Vice President – 149 of 158 precincts reporting
Donald Trump / Mike Pence – 57 percent
Hillary Clinton / Tim Kaine – 37 percent
Gary Johnson / William Held – 3 percent
Jill Stein / Ajamu Baraka – 0.081 percent
U.S. House seat District 26 – 125 of 152 precincts reporting
Michael C. Burgess – 65 percent
Eric Mauck – 30 percent
Mark Boler – 3 percent
Texas Senate seat District 12 – 120 of 129 precincts reporting
Jane Nelson – 83 percent
Rod Wingo – 16 percent
Texas House seat District 64 – 42 of 44 precincts Reporting
Lynn Stucky – 61 percent
Connor Flanagan – 38 percent
Featured image by Evan Groom.
About author
You might also like
City officials hope to counter mosquito populations
Obed Manuel // Senior Staff Writer The West Nile virus left its deadly mark on Texas in 2012, when a record 89 people died after contracting the virus, the most
Series of gas-leak events explained
Joshua Knopp / Senior Staff Writer The string of four gas leaks over the past two months on campus has been a result of bad luck, poor communication and aged
Live Blog: SGA meeting Feb. 10, 2016
Lisa Dreher | Staff Writer Student Government Association will continue last week’s discussion of the same pieces of legislation at tonight’s meeting. A resolution proposed last week by College of Arts
0 Comments
No Comments Yet!
You can be first to comment this post!