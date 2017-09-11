North Texas Daily

The North Texas Men’s Golf team began its 2017 season over the weekend by traveling to Zionsville, Indiana to take part in the Wolf Run Intercollegiate tournament.

After shooting a +58 overall, the Mean Green finished tied for eighth place as a team. Junior Thomas Rosenmueller led the way individually with a +7 performance that earned seventh place.

“I am happy with my performance this weekend,” Rosenmueller said. “Although I left a lot of chances on the field, I am happy to begin the year a with a top 10 finish.”

Junior Ian Synman was another stand out performer for the Mean Green. The South Africa native shot a +8 and ended the tournament tied for 11th place.

“Coach [Brad Stracke] helped me make great decisions on which targets to shoot at,” Snyman said. “I was proud of my putting as well.”

Stracke, who is in his eighth year with the program, was pleased with the start to the season. The strong outing from Snyman and Rosenmueller, two of the team’s top performers on a weekly basis, came as no surprise.

“Thomas and Ian are the veterans on our team,” Stracke said. “They have tournament experience and I expect them to play well and be leaders all season.”

The team’s next tournament is scheduled to take place September 24-26 as the Mean Green travel down I-35 to Dallas to play for the Trinity Forest SMU Invitational. With two weeks to prepare, North Texas has narrowed its focus to improving in the days leading up to the tournament.

After finishing with two strong individual performances in the season opener, the Mean Green will look to strive towards a more competitive team finish when they take the course at Trinity Forest.

“I need to work on my putting and taking advantage of every opportunity I have on the course,” Rosenmueller said. “We have the best facilities in Texas, if not the entire nation, so there is no excuse for us not to get better every chance we get.”

Featured Image: North Texas Mean Green Men’s Golf Team media day at Denton Country Club in Denton on October 21, 2015 in Denton, Texas. Rick Yeatts