Rudy Giuliani speaks about public safety during luncheon in Dallas

As the first speaker in this year’s Kuehne Speaker Series, Rudy Giuliani raised nearly half-a-million dollars for UNT at a banquet in Dallas’ Hilton Anatole hotel.

Giuliani talked about safety in America, including cyber security and emergency management, and compared many of the recent shootings across the country to his experience with handling Sept. 11, 2001, when he was trapped in a building.

As part of his effort to lower crime in New York City, Giuliani enlisted the help of William J. Bratton as his police commissioner. He implemented stop-and-frisk policies in the city that disproportionately targeted African-Americans and Latinos. Giuliani also implemented zero-tolerance policies including crackdowns on fare evasion, public drinking, public urination and graffiti artists.

In attendance for the lunch was UNT President Neal Smatresk, athletic director Wren Baker, head football coach Seth Littrell and chairman of the UNT board of regents Brint Ryan. Ryan introduced Giuliani and said he was proud to sponsor the series.

“Our guest lecturer today is a remarkable man and remarkable leader,” Ryan said. “You have to live a lifetime to experience the things he has. It was mayor Giuliani who stood there like a rock to represent us, almost losing his life on that day, and many in uniform did, but it was his leadership. The whole world looked at him as the mayor who got them through that time.”

The ballroom at the Hilton Anatole in Dallas was packed with approximately 750 people, who all raised nearly half a million dollars for UNT.

“Emergency management and cyber security are important because the reality is, we live in a much more dangerous world than we used to,” Giuliani said. “As mayor of New York, you have to know the world, because the world is in your city. It is the world’s most diverse city, every problem in the world is in New York. I learned foreign policy being mayor of New York City. Since I’ve been out of office, one of my primary services has been cyber security.”

Giuliani said that when former al-Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden was in control, they didn’t know much about computer usage versus now when ISIS leaders are recruiting people all over the world through social media and the Internet. Giuliani questioned the Obama administration’s response to these attacks, as well as Hillary Clinton’s during her time as secretary of state.

“They can do far more sophisticated things, like the attacks in Paris, San Bernardino, Germany, Orlando, all happened in less than a year,” Giuliani said. “What has the response from the president and former secretary been? ‘I have to golf’ or ‘I have to campaign.’ Where is the response to this? The reality is, the response has always been denial. Radical extremist Muslim sends a shock wave through the system.”

Although he didn’t mention who he would vote for on Nov. 8, he staunchly criticized the actions of Hillary Clinton and former president Bill Clinton. He said little of Donald Trump.

He was critical of NAFTA in his speech saying it made “no sense.” He added that the United States should increase their military presence overseas and that whoever wins the presidential election should be well-versed in foreign relations.

“The people who took down my twin towers weren’t people who rob banks, they are war criminals,” Giuliani said. “They did an act of war. They do not belong in domestic soil. I think our military needs to be rebuilt.”

When current President Barack Obama was campaigning for president in 2008, he said he would promise to end the war, and when he took office that election, slowly began to take soldiers back home. Giuliani thought this was a grave mistake.

“When we pulled out, that had to be probably the dumbest decision made in western foreign relations,” Giuliani said. “When they did it, the only reason I can imagine this happening is Joe Biden is working with a minus-four IQ. Everything that happened after that is predictable for people who know about foreign relations. ISIS came of this.”

To end his speech Giuliani said in the long run, it will be the short-term projects the country takes on that will help economically, and negotiating with strengths instead of weaknesses is paramount.

“What brought us out of the Great Depression? Long term they were bad programs, but short term they were necessary,” Giuliani said. “None of those programs worked to fix our economy. I think it’s simple, we need to establish the economy, not be held back by corporate taxes, being held back by free trade agreements, to renegotiate. I’m not going to endorse either president, you can tell who I am supporting based on what I have said.”