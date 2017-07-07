North Texas Daily

Denton Police Department arrested a long-term substitute teacher at Ryan High School for improper relationship between an educator and a student on Thursday, July 6.

Spencer Colt Newton, a 26-year-old Lewisville resident, confessed to having a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old student. The affidavit specifies sexual intercourse and oral sex in his car.

The investigation started on May 17, when Kim Lahart, an employee at Ryan High School reported what she saw on the morning of May 16. Lahart was exiting her vehicle from the school parking lot when she saw a student entering a maroon Dodge Ram truck she knew belonged to a teacher. Three minutes later Newton got into his truck and drove away.

“Lahart said she felt very uncomfortable seeing a teacher leave campus with a student,” according to the Denton PD affidavit.

Lahart reported what she saw to her supervisors the same day.

Ryan High School Principal Vernon Reeves and other staff members started their own investigation. According to the affidavit the associate principal, Donald Peden, spoke to the student who Lahart saw entering Newton’s car and she admitted to having had a sexual relationship with her professor in his truck.

The Denton Police investigation involved having the Child Advocacy Center for Denton County interview the student, where she gave more details of what, where and when it happened. An officer also interviewed Newton, who initially denied having sex with her, but later confessed to it.

The relationship started in January through Snapchat, where nude photographs were exchanged. All sexual interactions happened in his car, after school or when he gave her a ride home from school.

He denied sending her nude photos but said she sent them to him.

“Newton said she threw herself at him and ‘did not make it hard for him,’” according to the affidavit. “Newton minimized what occurred and said he was still young and was just thinking with the ‘wrong head.’”

Newton’s bond is $10,000 for the crime of improper relationship between educator and student. He has a previous record in Denton consisting of a DWI in 2015, with a bond of $2,500.

Featured Image: Ryan High School. Courtesy of Denton ISD