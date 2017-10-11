North Texas Daily

Saturday’s game between North Texas and the University of Texas at San Antonio isn’t just the fifth matchup between the two schools in their short history on the field.

It’s not just any Conference USA game, either.

No – Saturday’s game is more than that. It’s the biggest in the seven-year history of Apogee Stadium.

Those who were around the football program in 2013 are probably already rolling their eyes, trying to formulate a response as to how just about every home game during that magical season was more important than this one.

I’m here to tell you otherwise.

Sure, the last three games at Apogee in 2013 against Rice University, the University of Texas at El Paso and UTSA were important as North Texas fought for a shot at the C-USA championship that year.

Ironically enough, it was the Roadrunners who ended any chance of that dream becoming a reality. UTSA shocked the Mean Green 21-13 at Apogee, allowing Rice to sneak into the conference title game.

That loss is part of what makes this game so much more important.

Yes, it’s early in the season. But North Texas is currently in position to finish at the top of the C-USA West standings. UTSA entered the year as one of two favorites in the division alongside Louisiana Tech University, but faltered in a 31-29 loss to the University of Southern Mississippi in its conference opener.

With that loss, the road to the C-USA West title runs through Denton for now. And that’s why Saturday is so vital.

Head coach Seth Littrell and athletic director Wren Baker are both in the second year of their tenure with the Mean Green, and Saturday provides a real opportunity for North Texas to fully establish itself as a rising power.

But it’s not just about proving themselves as a true competitor for the C-USA title this year – it’s about showing students that things are finally different in Denton.

There is no doubt the Mean Green have already done a whole lot to change the perception of the team on campus. From the dismal 1-11 season in 2015, to the 2016 Heart of Dallas Bowl appearance to the 2-0 start in conference play this season, things are clearly trending in the right direction.

But it’s also true that many fans and students still have the program’s former shortcomings in the back of their mind – whether that be the embarrassing homecoming loss to Portland State University in 2015 or the long years between 2004 and 2013 without a bowl appearance.

None of that is the fault of the current team, the current staff or the current administration. They have done everything in their power to change the culture – and have done a tremendous job of doing so.

But the opportunity to knock off an in-state budding rival in front of a home crowd after days of intense marketing aimed at filling Apogee is a picture-perfect chance to completely turn the corner.

The hype is building – now it’s time for the Mean Green to capitalize on the biggest night in Apogee’s history.

Featured Image: North Texas safety Kishawn McClain (23) tackles UTSA quarterback Dalton Sturm last season. Courtesy | Mean Green Athletics