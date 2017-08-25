North Texas Daily

The North Texas soccer team traveled to Abilene Christian University and used a strong performance from goalie Miranda Schoening to take home a 2-0 victory Friday night.

Schoening posted her second shutout as the starting goalie this season, recording five saves in the win to help the Mean Green improve to 2-1 on the season.

Offensively, Taylor Torres came off the bench and took a long pass from Tori Phillips to knock in her first goal of the year midway through the first half. Freshman Brooke Lampe succeeded in punching in the first goal of her career in the 73rd minute to add to the lead, taking advantage of getting her first career start this season.

“It took some time to get our first group going, but overall I think we played really well,” Torres said. “We all really connected and made some good runs at the post.”

Because the season is still young, Torres mentioned a big focus for the Mean Green in this game and each match moving forward is to communicate as effectively as possible on the pitch. With Schoening recording another shutout, the junior was happy with the way things looked defensively Friday.

“Our defense does a great job of talking to each other and picking each other up,” Torres said.

After falling to a nationally ranked Arkansas squad last week, North Texas used the game against ACU to regain its footing and get back on track. With shutout wins over Incarnate Word and ACU now in hand, the Mean Green will look to put the loss to the Razorbacks out of their mind as they prepare to take on a talented Texas squad Sunday.

“I just think we weren’t ready for Arkansas, we definitely beat ourselves in that one,” Torres said. “But, we have already put that loss behind us and our ready to keep making our run. I have all the confidence in the world that it’s going to be a good season.”

Sunday’s game will be just the second time since 1999 the University of Texas Longhorns have made the trip to Denton. Last year, North Texas fell just short in a 1-0 decision. North Texas is 1-5 against Big 12 schools over the last two seasons and will look to take a step in turning that mark around this weekend.

Featured image: North Texas midfielder Marchelle Davis (11) celebrates after scoring a goal against Abilene Christian in 2016. File