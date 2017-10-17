North Texas Daily

October 17
2017
A Lake Dallas school bus filled with children was involved in an accident with a Ford Fusion on Highway 380 by Mayhill Road, according to officials.

No children were injured in the accident, though one complained of minor neck pain. They were transported to the hospital by ambulance after their parents were notified. The driver of the other car was taken to Medical City Hospital in Denton with unknown injuries.

Denton police officer Bryan Cose said the accident occurred when the Ford Fusion swerved into the middle lane and hit the bus.

A second bus was following behind the one involved in the accident, Cose said. When the accident occurred, all the students were put on the second bus to help them off the highway.

Cose said a third bus arrived to take the children back to the middle school so their parents could pick them up.

Celeste Gracia contributed to this story.

Featured Image: A Ford Fusion sits on the grass after a crash on Highway 380.  File

2 Comments

  1. Silvia
    Silvia October 18, 20:46

    Thank God the kids are ok. Lake Dallas falcon vs Navo Panthers oct 17

  2. Sugar Babies Website
    Sugar Babies Website October 19, 04:08

    Wooooooooooooow. It’s terrible. Cops should revoke his driver’s license.

