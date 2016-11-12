Second night of Dallas protests, more to come

By Kyle Martin

Hundreds of protesters marched through the streets of Dallas on Thursday for the second night to protest the new president-elect, Donald Trump.

“F–k Donald Trump,” protesters chanted, at first congregating at Dealey Plaza and later marching throughout the city. “Not my president,” others chanted.

The protest began at 6:30 p.m. with a gathering at Dealey Plaza, followed by a march through Dallas that ended back at Dealey Plaza. Dallas Police were following protesters closely, blocking off roads as they marched through the streets of Dallas. At least two protesters were taken into custody.

Disabled veteran and North Dallas resident Ray Galindo, 58, attended the protest in a motorized wheelchair to keep up pace with protesters. Galindo is an amputee and served in Lebanon in 1983.

“I’m out here tonight because I’m against fascism. I see it totally with Trump, I see it completely in the GOP and a lot is in the DNC, but it’s very strong with the GOP,” Galindo said.

Galindo said his father was an undocumented immigrant who had children born in America. He said two of his brothers, one of which died serving in Vietnam, also served in the Armed Forces in the Air Force and Marines.

“This is what immigrants do when they come into this country. They come and they make up this country,” Galindo said. “They come and they do their duty for this country and people can’t see past the tip of their nose on that.”

Patrick Connery, a 25 year-old Dallas resident, was one of few counter protesters standing across the street from the congregation. He held signs that read, “You’re all cry babies” and, “Get over it.”

“Did we do this four years ago when Barack Obama got voted in? No,” Connery said. “Did we do this eight years ago? No. Did we do this 12 years ago? No. Did we do this 16 years ago? No. So why now?”

Protesters thought differently. “F–k Donald Trump,” they chanted, over and over along with more chants of, “Not my president.”

Twenty-five-year-old activist and protest organizer Meg Hargis led the march through the streets calling for people through a Facebook page to come out to Dealey Plaza and protest in the streets.

“I felt like what we needed to do was get all of us together and support each other and identify what it is we need to do next,” Hargis said. “Our next steps are we need to fight all these sexist and racist and homophobic initiatives that are going to be coming down the pipe.”

According to a report from the Los Angeles Times, a Ku Klux Klan group, the Loyal White Knights of Pelham, N.C. will hold a victory parade to celebrate the new president-elect in December.

“Racist, sexist, anti-gay, Donald Trump go away,” protesters chanted.

Many were advocating against such celebrations and groups as the KKK.

“And those things are not new, but they’re going to be intensified during this presidency and we need to start working now,” Hargis said. “The work to be done is getting involved with organizations who are working for social justice.”

As protesters took to the streets, cars honked their horns in support. Cheers rang from marchers anytime someone drove by and showed their solidarity.

“I’m here to protest Donald Trump, fighting for women’s rights and fighting for my son’s future. I don’t want him to have a role model that’s a bully as President,” Dallas resident Kàty Mata said. She was in attendance with her son, Dorian Caal-Mata, who is still in elementary school. “I want to show him that he can voice his opinion. I want to show him that if he’s not happy with an outcome that it’s okay, that he can protest, that he can [make] a change.”

Represented at the protest was an abundance of differing ethnicities, religions, socioeconomic classes, genders and ideologies. College students from the UNT, Texas Woman’s University, the University of Texas at Dallas and Tarrant County College were in attendance, along with businessmen and women, high schoolers, grown adults and even some homeless Dallasites.

“Sí, se puede,” protesters chanted, which translates roughly from Spanish to ‘Yes, we can’ or ‘Yes it is possible’.

“I understand a lot of people are angry, but when you come together you’re building a community. You’re building a community of allies,” said 28 year-old Yajaira Fraga, an openly Muslim woman in attendance wearing a headscarf. “This is how you network. This is how you start a movement. Let’s keep it going because otherwise we’ll just be complacent. And we can’t do that, not with Trump in power.”

Fraga comes from a migrant family from Mexico. She said she has seen her aunt be deported back to Mexico, something that she said “tore [her] family apart”.

“Being Muslim, visibly Muslim, you never know,” she said. “You have to always be on guard.”

Another rally against Donald Trump, organized by the Next Generation Action Network, took place Friday, Nov. 11 on Main Street in Dallas. A fourth is scheduled for Saturday evening.

Featured Image: Protesters gather at Dealy Plaza in Dallas, Tx around 6:30 p.m. to begin their protest and march against Donald Trump’s future presidency. Jake King